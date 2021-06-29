ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met in regular session on Friday, June 25 on the Archbold campus.
The meeting was highlighted by the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget discussion. The proposed budget included revenues of $26.4 million, and expenses of $26.1 million, for a surplus of roughly $300,000.
On the revenue side of the budget, tuition and fees account for $13.3 million (51%), an increase of over $580,000 from the previous year. Public Support also accounts for $11.8 million in revenue (45%), which is a $317,000 increase from the previous year.
On the expense side, personnel accounts for $13.6 million (52%), an increase of over $788,000 from last year. Partnerships (including Van Wert site expansion) account for $8.6 million (33%), which is a $305,000 increase from last year.
“Northwest State is blessed to be in a strong fiscal position, which allows us to be progressive in position hiring,” NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez said. “With this new budget, we can continue to best serve our learners, expand our adult education services, and increase our capabilities for serving Paulding and Van Wert Counties with a brand new site in the city of Van Wert,” Hernandez continued.
In other Board action:
• approved the employment of Albert Lewis, Jr., Executive Vice President, and Brenda Housh, Success Coach (TRIO-SSS).
• approved the College’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Statement
• accepted items generously donated by Northwest Custom Mechanical and Memorial Home of Mercy Filling Home in Napoleon. Total value of items donated: $2,050.
• approved miscellaneous employment contracts, and two resignations.
