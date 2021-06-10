ARCHBOLD — On Wednesday, Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met in a special session to consider the contract for support staff.
The board unanimously approved a motion to adopt the tentative support personnel bargaining agreement reached between the College and the NSCC Education Association support staff bargaining unit. The agreement will take effect beginning July 1, 2021 for a period of three years.
Some of the tentative agreement details for support personnel include:
• a gradual increase in wages by 3.34% each year (based on market value.)
• the same medical benefits platform for all full-time employees (employees pay 10% of the medical premium and have 70% of the deductible funded into an H.S.A. account when electing the high-deductible health plan.)
• an increase in hours for part-time employees to be eligible for benefits from 20 to 25, and a change of 30 to 10 working days for trial period for an employee changing jobs.
Dr. Todd Hernandez, NSCC President, noted the teamwork that generated productive negotiations and ultimately a resolution.
“The negotiating teams for both parties worked hard and fair to achieve this resolution, and I am proud of their efforts. The process was smooth and effective, and now allows us to focus on continuing to best serve our six-county service area with life-changing education and training,” Hernandez said.
