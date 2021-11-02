ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College (NSCC) Board of Trustees met in regular session on Friday, October 29. Following roll call, Katrina DeGroff was sworn in as the newest Board of Trustees member by NSCC CFO Jenny Thome.
DeGroff represents Fulton County as a resident of Wauseon, and she is the current senior vice president and chief financial officer at Farmers & Merchants State Bank.
Her official term began on June 10, 2021 and runs through June 9, 2027. DeGroff replaces Sue Derck, whose term expired June 2021.
One of the last items on the agenda was the approval of Emeritus status for Sue Derck, who proudly dedicated her time, talents and passion to Northwest State for over 20 years.
Derck represented Paulding County on the Board. She will be officially recognized during a special dinner ceremony on Monday, December 20, just prior to the college’s fall commencement.
In other news, the board:
• approved the employment of: Matthew Hancock, technician-facilities; Todd Kent, technician-maintenance; Alexis Mills, assistant-financial aid; Lena Yedica, administrative assistant-arts & sciences; Thomas Plummer Jr., faculty-industrial technology computer aided manufacturing; and Erik Jones, faculty-industrial technology automation.
• approved the transfers of Cayla Swisher to administrative assistant-TRIO, and Nichole Gerschutz to coordinator-fundraising.
• approved the use of scholarship funds to offset the cost of the $5 per credit hour increase for the spring 2022 semester, so as not to pass the expense on to learners.
• approved a written post-issuance compliance policy in connection with the issuance of federally tax-exempt obligations.
• approved the construction, equipping, furnishing, reconstruction, alteration etc. of energy improvements (controls, lighting, solar arrays) and HVAC facilities for an amount not exceeding $3,350,000.
• approved miscellaneous employment contracts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.