ARCHBOLD — As Northwest State Community College (NSCC) continues to prepare students to meet healthcare demands, the school recently issued a press release concerning the success of its Practical Nursing graduates.
Those from 2022 earned a 100% pass rate for the national council licensure exam (NCLEX) while registered nursing (RN) graduates earned a 92.86% pass rate. According to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, the national pass rate for RNs is 77.91% and 79.93% for PNs. “The faculty and I are pleased to announce the NCLEX results for both the practical nursing and associate degree nursing programs,” noted Dr. Tiffany Ludwig, NSCC Dean of Nursing and Allied Health. “Our graduates are eligible to take the NCLEX examination and qualify for entry-level nursing positions.” “Having consistently high passing rates, with multiple times 100% pass on the first try, is a testament to a dedicated group of faculty that ensures high-quality learning environments and student success,” said Dr. Todd Hernandez, NSCC president. “As northwest Ohio’s premier community institution, local hospitals depend on our healthcare programs, like nursing, so they can ensure high-quality medical care. We’re so proud of our nursing students, and look forward to their success serving our local families.”
