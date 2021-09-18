ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College (NSCC) and Central State University (CSU) signed an articulation agreement that will allow students to transfer credits from an Associate of Applied Science in Agronomy at NSCC to a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education with licensure, a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education Extension, or a Bachelor of Science in Sustainable Agriculture at CSU.
Per the articulation agreement between the two schools, students must meet the following criteria:
• complete the requirements of an associate of applied science in agronomy degree at NSCC;
• complete the general education requirements for CSU;
• complete all of the major requirements for the chosen bachelor’s degree program;
• complete a minimum of 24 semester hours at CSU.
Northwest State’s agriculture studies lead, Kayla Miller, said: “The northwest Ohio agricultural sector offers employment opportunities for students who graduate from NSCC with ag-related associate degrees. However, some students desire to further their education at a four-year institution.
“For those students, we want to provide them with a seamless transfer process, ensuring each course will count at their next institution and a four year degree will take a true four years.”
Miller continued: “With the cooperation of Central State University, NSCC Ag students can now pursue bachelor of science degrees in agricultural education licensure, agricultural education extension, or sustainable agriculture.
“CSU offers potential scholarships to students pursuing agricultural degrees and has arranged the agreement such that students completing their third year remain on NSCC’s Archbold campus. The degree pathways in education provide more career options for students and a bachelor in agronomy or closely related field is one of the requirements for a CPAg (Certified Professional Agronomist) certification.”
“Central State University is pleased to align our four year degrees in agricultural education and sustainable agriculture with Northwest State Community College’s two year associate degree in agronomy,” said Central State University Director, School of Agricultural Education and Food Science, Jon L. Henry.
“This transfer agreement creates accessibility to a four year agriculture degree to students in the Northwest region of Ohio.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.