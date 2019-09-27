ARCHBOLD — Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center’s governing board met Tuesday, starting off the meeting observing a moment of silence in memory of Dreva Klinger, former NwOESC office secretary/receptionist, who passed away recently.
Superintendent Kerri Gearhart shared the NwOESC High Performing ESC Application has been submitted to the Ohio Department of Education. She anticipates hearing back from ODE in mid-October as to the status of the application.
She noted that the five selected services (administrative searches, speech therapy, Northwest Ohio Opportunity School, occupational therapy and school psychology) demonstrated a 23.21% total cost savings through efficiencies gained via consortium staffing and shared services.
Swanton Middle School’s administration nominated NwOESC paraprofessional Lisa Meeker for the 2019 Ohio Middle School Support Staff recognition. Meeker will be receiving a regional award at the upcoming middle school state conference in Columbus in November. Meeker has been an employee of NwOESC for the past nine years.
Gearhart also reported that Archbold Police Chief Leo Wixam will be working with NwOESC on a building-wide ALICE training and a full-scale emergency management test drill. Stacey Parrish and Stu Schnitkey will coordinate with Wixam as part of safety and security efforts.
The board learned that the Senate Transportation, Commerce and Workforce Committee conducted a first hearing on Senate Bill 134, which increases the penalties for the offense of improperly passing a stopped school bus. It also allows images captured by school bus cameras to be used as corroborating evidence for such an offense and appropriates $250,000 in grant funding each year for purchasing and installing cameras on school buses.
Director of technology Chad Rex then shared information about a meeting with a representative from the Lake Erie West ESC that focused on the STEAM initiative of drone racing and eSports in northwest Ohio. Discussion focused on how the two ESCs could collaborate in support of district efforts to bring drones into the classroom, as well as the experiences of competitive efforts in racing and eSports gaming.
Approved were agreements with Pete’s Garage, Ayersville Local Schools, Deshler Lanes, Henry County Health Department, The RIDGE Project, Holy Cross Catholic School, St. Augustine Catholic School, Swanton Local Schools and Wauseon Exempted Village Schools.
In personnel matters, resignations were approved for Amber Ensign, office coordinator; and Deborah Farlow, ESL instructional assistant.
One-year contracts were approved for Raellen Merritt, Joshua Bloss, Louise Dalton, Carissa Fritch, Tina Hicks, Danette Iverson, Jodi Ordway, Alissa Brown, Susan Mabee, Deborah Mutzfield and Rhonda Wise. Approved as 21st Century teachers were Jodi Griffith, Haylee Ziegler, Scott Bley, Kaylee Botjer, Rebecca Wasson, Kara Chiesa, Madeline Byers, Kori Reiser, Dakota Ulrich, Nicholas Wcislek and Christine Zirkle.
Also hired were program assistants, after-school program teachers and numerous substitutes.
In other business, the board:
• learned Miami University is building a Cyber Security Center to provide major and minor training opportunities. There is currently a gap in cybersecurity talent and the industry experts predict by 2021, 3.5 million jobs in cybersecurity will go unfilled.
• heard an update on PBIS plans and activities at the Independence Education Center. IEC staff have outlined activities and prizes that students can win or earn through the program.
• accepted a $1,000 donation from the Wauseon VFW Post to the IEC activity fund.
• approved a quote from GameTime DWA Recreation for freestanding playground equipment, engineered wood fiber and installation at the IEC.
• approved payment of the 2019-20 Interstate Migrant Education Council annual participation fee to the Council of Chief State School Officers as fiscal agent, with Title I-C migrant grant funds.
• approved the resolution to appoint Brian Baker (Henry County) and Nona Rupp (Fulton County) to the Four County Career Center Board of Education for three-year terms of office starting Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.