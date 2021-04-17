Northwest Buckeye Academic League and Tournament held

Northwest Buckeye Academic League (NBAL) and Tournament, held virtual finals through the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center under the direction of Sally Kovar, events coordinator; junior varsity in February, and varsity in March. Varsity teams included: Archbold, Bryan, Defiance, Evergreen, Fayette, Liberty Center, Napoleon, Patrick Henry, Pettisville, Swanton and Wauseon.
Defiance High School under the direction of Jim Kerr placed second for junior varsity at the league and third at the tournament in both varsity and junior varsity.
For the first time within the league, individuals were given a chance to compete for individual points within the league games for both varsity and JV. The top winners for average points per game were: varsity — Heath Waidelich from Pettisville High School; junior varsity — Caden Hazelton from Defiance High School.
