The Northeastern Local Board of Education heard updates on building projects during a three-hour meeting held on Tuesday.
Superintendent Nicole Wells also thanked the community and Tinora staff for working together during the coronavirus pandemic.
The board approved Student Wellness and Success Funds in the amount of $241,102 to be received in fiscal years 2020 and 2021 to pay for a full-time guidance counselor at Tinora Middle School, and an additional day per week for nursing services through Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center starting in fiscal year 2021.
The board also accepted the Ohio Department of Education School Bus Purchase Program allocation of $18,632.64 to be used to purchase a bus in fiscal year 2021, and to authorize the administration to complete the necessary paperwork to comply with the program.
In other business, the board:
• approved the amended certificate of estimated resources for fiscal year 2020.
• okayed appropriation increases and decreases.
• voted to participate in the OHI Charter Workers’ Compensation Group rating program for the 2021 policy year, with an estimated savings of $712.
• entered into a five-year agreement with Perry Pro Tech for copiers and printers.
• approved Mitch Troyer as a FFA chaperone for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.
• okayed one-year contracts for Erin Stanley as a Tinora Junior High English/language arts teacher and digital literacy instructor; and Kari Alstaetter as a Tinora Junior High English/language arts and social studies teacher.
• voted for the non-renewal of all supplemental contracts and substitute teaching contracts for 2019-20.
• approved the retirement request of Jane Heusi as school librarian, effective June 1. Heusi has served the district for 30 years.
• okayed donations of $1,195 from various community members to help fund the weekly meal distribution.
• voted for an overnight trip to Camp Storer in Jackson, Mich., which has been rescheduled to Sept. 28-30.
