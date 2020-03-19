Northeastern Local Board of Education met Tuesday with an agenda that included the corona virus health emergency, construction progress and a number of personnel items.
Superintendent Nicole Wells hopes to know more in the next couple of days about the state’s plans for school closures which will determine what next steps are with both staff and students. Next week is the official spring break on the Northeastern calendar, and she hopes that families can still find ways to enjoy that time together.
Kindergarten screening is currently set for April 16-17. If the school closures continue, this will not take place. Parents are encouraged to enroll kindergarten students online. Principal Denise Wright said the screenings could be done in August prior to the start of school.
The district open enrollment window period is May 1-June 11. Applications will become available online beginning in April.
In the high school/junior high school facility construction update, projects continued were brick veneer, HVAC rough-ins, plumbing rough-ins, electrical rough-ins, window installation, drywall board on the second floor walls, and painting throughout.
The ceiling grid in unit A1 is complete and the light installation will start soon. The first floor unit B continues all rough-in and overheads. The second floor unit A continues all rough-in and overhead, with drywall complete. The second floor unit B continues all rough-in.
The kitchen cooler/freezer has been set. The roof panels have arrived on site with installation to start soon. Footers for the main gym will start soon, and gym equipment for the middle school gym should be arriving next week. Casework materials should start rolling in around the end of the month as well.
The board voted down additional payment to athletic director Craig Rutter and assistant director Waverly Rue for their work with the freshman boys basketball tournament.
In personnel, the board approved the resignation of Lonnie Williams as the Tinora girls bowling coach; a maternity leave for Waverly Rue; and the transfer of Melissa Wagner from part-time to full-time art instructor starting the 2020-21 school year.
The board approved the cafeteria changes for the 2020-21 school year as proposed by Wells as staff members are transitioned due to the closure of the Noble primary building. Becky Wolfrum will move from five to seven (full-time) hours per day.
Ann Fockler moves from five to four hours per day; and Amanda Beck moves from two to three hours per day for the IEC route.
Wells said the transition of janitorial is still a work in progress.
In other action, the board:
• approved the adopted Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center substitute list as provided in monthly updates.
• approved a service agreement with Mercy Health — Defiance Hospital for random drug testing for Tinora students participating in interscholastic sports for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved 2020-21 athletic and transportation handbooks.
• approved the 2020-21 school year Stratford trip.
• approved staff and student computer network and internet acceptable use policy forms.
• approved the graduating class of 2020, pending final requirements are met.
• approved cafeteria prices for the 2020-21 school year, with the only change being for grades K-6, increasing from $2.90 to $3.
• approved paper/pencil third-grade testing for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved to continue contracting with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for services for fiscal year 2020-21, similar to services received in fiscal year 2020.
• approved a first reading of various NEOLA policies.
• accepted a donation to the elementary school from Terry Ruffer (Tracy Ruffer’s father-in-law) in memory of his wife, Marsha Ruffer, with $500 for clothing and $100 for the library.
• accepted a $200 donation from SIMS Metal Management for the archery club.
• thanked an anonymous donor for the $500 donation put toward the school lunch program.
• learned 55 families signed up for weekly meal packages during the school closure.
• approved the Tinora football 2020 team for travel to Clear Fork Aug. 11-12. (A football scrimmage at Clear Fork will take place on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. All expenses paid by the Tinora football parents.)
• approved the safety grant from the Ohio Attorney General in the amount of $4,806.99 for advanced security at the elementary school.
• approved a reading improvement plan for the elementary school.
• approved the ADAMhs Board funds of $14,067 to purchase the Seven Mindsets program for grades 5-8 and continue PAX training for grades K-4.
• approved the treasurer’s items of minutes, financial reports and amendments certificate of estimated resources and appropriation increases and decreases.
• approved by motion the addition of a video monitor in the high school gym.
• adopted a districtwide grading scale.
• discussed the plan for preschool relocation to Tinora Elementary School.
• held an executive session to discuss personnel, with no action taken.
