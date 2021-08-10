Students and parents in the Northeastern Local School District are invited to attend an open house on Monday, Aug. 30, prior to the first day of classes on Tuesday, Aug. 31. Open house is scheduled for 4-5:30 p.m. at the elementary school and from 4:45-6:15 p.m. at the middle and high school.

With ongoing COVID-19 concerns, school administrators ask that visitors continue to be mindful of others. While official are NOT requiring masks to be worn, they do ask that you practice social distancing as much as possible in crowded areas. During the open house, students will have time to walk around the building, find their locker, and meet their teachers.

Breakfast and lunch will again be served free of charge this school year. The administration invites all families to take advantage of this each day or simply on an as needed basis. Lunch will be served on the first day of classes. Breakfast will start the second week of school. For reporting purposes, families will still need to fill out a free and reduced meal form, which are available in the offices in each building.

The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Beginning Aug. 31, students will be allowed to enter the building starting at 7:50 a.m. each morning. Students who are new to the district are encouraged to register as soon as possible.

• Office phone numbers:

Tinora Elementary – 419-497-1022

Tinora Middle School – 419-497-2361

Tinora High School – 419-497-2621

Central Office – 419-497-3461

• For delay or bus information, parents are asked to listen to the following radio stations:

WNDH 103.1 FM

WONW 1280 AM

WDFM 98.1 FM

WZOM 105.7 FM

• Use the Tinora Rams App. to receive school information regarding delays, closures and other important school information.

• Some bus routes have changed for this school year. Look for your transportation letter in the mail with bus numbers and times. For information about busing, call the transportation office, 419-497-9919 or email Angela Bussing, abussing@tinora.org.

• New Staff Members:

Timo Acker — High School German Teacher

Reid Anders — Grade 6 Teacher

Allie Baden — Middle School Paraprofessional

Tammy Brown — School Psychologist

Jennifer Brubaker — Elementary Paraprofessional

Kathleen Cooper — Elementary School Paraprofessional

Eric Engel — High School Math Teacher

Jessica Fleetwood — Elementary Cafeteria

Renee Flory — Elementary Paraprofessional

Chelsea Green — Elementary Music Teacher

Cara Hornish — MS/HS Cafeteria

Brooklyn Miller — High School English Language Arts Teacher

Lisa Mueller — Elementary School Paraprofessional

Alex Nafziger — High School Principal

Morgan Porter — Grade 3 Teacher

Kayla Rethmel — Grade 2 Teacher

Lexie Semer — Preschool Speech Language Pathologist

Megan Wiles — Grade 2 Teacher

Jenna Wilhelm — Speech Language Pathologist

• Job Transfers:

Heidi Bell — Director of Student Services

Janelle Hoschak — Elementary Paraprofessional

David Middleton — Middle School/High School Band

Lucy Moser — Elementary Library

Candy Rowland — Early 5’s Teacher

Eric Tipton — Elementary Principal

Kacee Weber — Title One Teacher

