Northeastern Local Schools held its end of the school year staff luncheon on Monday with faculty and staff who are retiring recognized. Retiring staff members above, from left are: Wendy Otte, second grade teacher, 29 years; Randy Britton, school psychologist, 31 years; Jill Sautter, sixth grade teacher, 25 years; Michelle Foltz, third grade teacher, 32 years; Denise Wright, elementary principal, 13 years; Denise Moore, elementary cafeteria, 43 years; and Jean Meyer, high school science teacher, 24 years. Retirees not pictured are: Shelby Beck middle/high school cafeteria, 23 years; and Tom Hulbert, middle/high school custodian, 20 years.
