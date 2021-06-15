Tinora retirees 2021
Northeastern Local Schools held its end of the school year staff luncheon on Monday with faculty and staff who are retiring recognized. Retiring staff members above, from left are: Wendy Otte, second grade teacher, 29 years; Randy Britton, school psychologist, 31 years; Jill Sautter, sixth grade teacher, 25 years; Michelle Foltz, third grade teacher, 32 years; Denise Wright, elementary principal, 13 years; Denise Moore, elementary cafeteria, 43 years; and Jean Meyer, high school science teacher, 24 years. Retirees not pictured are: Shelby Beck middle/high school cafeteria, 23 years; and Tom Hulbert, middle/high school custodian, 20 years.

