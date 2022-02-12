Northeastern Local Schools is now taking registration for the 2022-23 kindergarten class. To be eligible for registration the child must be five by Sept. 30. Students currently attending the early five program at Tinora are already registered.
To register your child, visit the school’s website at: tinora.org. From the homepage look for the menu 2022-23 Kindergarten Screening Registration.
The forms are completed and submitted online. After completion, parents will be notified of a screening date and time.
The screenings will be scheduled on April 21-22 in both morning and afternoon sessions, and will last about 90 minutes. They will take place at the United Church of Christ on 950 Webster Street, Defiance.
During the screening time children will be given developmental exams which assess fine/gross motor skills, speech, vision, hearing and social skills.
Parents will meet with the school nurse while children are screened and should bring child’s birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency and custody papers if applicable. Verification of transportation is also required at the meeting.
