Phipps and Ranger

Tinora Elementary school counselor, Kim Phipps, poses alongside Tinora Elementary’s new therapy dog, Ranger. Ranger is a seven-month-old Bernadoodle and has been working at the school for five days as of Tuesday.

 Alyssa Barajas/C-N Photo

The Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education received guest, Kim Phipps, Tinora Elementary’s school counselor, during Tuesday’s night meeting for reports on the school’s newest therapy dog, Ranger.

