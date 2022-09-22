The Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education received guest, Kim Phipps, Tinora Elementary’s school counselor, during Tuesday’s night meeting for reports on the school’s newest therapy dog, Ranger.
Ranger is a seven-month-old Bernadoodle and was also present at the meeting to greet the board members.
Phipps shared that the young dog has worked a total of five days at school. At the moment, he is in an every-other-day rotation with a trainer and has passed his basic and advanced certifications.
Phipps shared an instance with the board in which Ranger has helped better student behavior already. There is a student that she has been working with in the elementary for some time. This student struggles with tempering and was said to have had physical altercations with others in moments of high emotion in the past.
Phipps said it usually takes 40 minutes to an hour to de-escalate the situation and work through the student’s emotions until a calmer state is reached.
However, during another such situation with Ranger present, the student instantly began engaging with the dog. The de-escalation process was shortened by a significant amount of time. It took less than five minutes, said Phipps.
“I just want to thank you guys for making this possible,” the counselor relayed. “It’s been quite a bit of work this summer. We weren’t expecting to be able to bring our dogs in this early, but already in five days I am seeing a huge difference.”
Ranger is currently working on his “Canine Good Citizen” and “Therapy Dog” certifications. Meanwhile, Liberty, the other therapy dog stationed at the middle and high school, has passed her “Canine Good Citizen” and is working on the “Therapy Dog” certification.
In Tinora Middle School Principal Lisa Maxwell’s report, Liberty is stated to have attended school for a week and half so far. She has participated in science experiments, listened to practice presentations and provided support in emotional handling and concentration.
In other news, the board approved:
• the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center substitute list as provided in monthly updates: Catherine Fedderke, custodial sub.
• the reimbursement to teachers for completion of course work taken for the period of Sept. 1 2021-Aug. 31 per negotiated agreement.
• the following supplemental position for the 2022-23 school year, pending requirements are met: Jared Bailey, volunteer boys’ basketball coach; Vincent Salinas, JV softball coach.
• the resignation of Mike Clark, High School boys/girls bowling coach.
• the resignation of Jenifer McConaughy, Science Fair.
• the retirement resignation of Jeff Harris, Tinora High School math teacher, effective June 30, as presented and to authorize payment of severance and retirement payout in accordance with the negotiated agreement.
• Melissa Coressel as a part-time paraprofessional in the Tinora Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year. Up to four hours at an hourly rate of $14.80.
• FMLA leave for Larissa Florence, effective January.
• FMLA leave for Kimberly Haver, effective December.
• the tuition for the 2022-23 school year at $16,786.97.
• a rental request from Joetta Henry representing community adult volleyball open gym for the use of the Tinora Middle School gym every Wednesday night from 6:50 p.m.-9 p.m. through Aug. 31, 2023. The rental fee will be waived.
• permitting bus drivers who live within five miles from the school district line to keep their buses at their residence. This is due to a shortage of bus drivers and will be revisited on a yearly basis.
• acceptance of a monetary donation of $500 from the Henry County Cattlemen’s Association for the Tinora Family and Consumer Science class.
• acceptance of a monetary donation of $19,245.80 and a Tinora Rams sign in memory of Richard L. Kahle.
• the following sports workers for the 2022-23 school year to be paid at the end of the fall sports season retroactive to Aug. 26: Denise Rumbaugh, ticket seller, $20 per game; Greg Drewes, scoreboard operator (football), $20 per game; John Suydam, scoreboard operator (volleyball), $10 per game.
• the removal of the one-hour early dismissal on April 28, 2023 from the 2022-23 school calendar, due to the high school prom being scheduled on April 29, 2023.
• employment of substitute teachers without four-year degrees, in accordance to Section 4 of Senate Bill 1 and extended through the enactment of House Bill 583.
• the following proposed/new revised NEOLA policies for a first reading: sick Leave (1432, 3432, 4432), weapons (1617, 3217, 4217, 7217), adoption of courses of study, career advising, district-sponsored clubs and activities, interscholastic athletics, employment of personnel for co-curricular/extra-curricular activities, eligibility of resident/nonresident students, care of students with chronic health conditions, care of students with diabetes, diploma deferral, Fair Labor Standards Act, facility security, school calendar, personnel files, student records and transportation.
• a facility rental agreement for Dori Robertson to use the high school gym, concession stand and locker rooms on Feb. 25, 2023 for a baton competition. The rental fee will be waived.
• a leave of absence for Amber Becker for the paraprofessional/aide position in the Tinora Middle School and her position upon her return, tentatively in January.
• Erik Johansen as the technical advisor for the Tinora Performing Arts Center, paid per hour, per month at the tutoring rate of $25.99 per time sheet.
