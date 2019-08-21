Classes at Northeastern Local Schools will get underway Aug. 27.
New staff members welcomed to the district are Brianna Krukowski, fifth-grade teacher; Andrew Thiel, eighth-grade English reading teacher; Randy Britton, school psychologist; Jenny Vincent, high school special education aide; Joe Aschemeier and Doreen Robertson, bus drivers; Julie Schriner, high school evening custodian; and Dalton Goldenetz and Lora Koeppe, both junior high school part-time evening custodians.
Noble and Tinora Elementary open houses will be held Aug. 26 from 4-5:30 p.m. First day of school for E5 green group is Aug. 29, and E5 white group on Aug. 30. Kindergarten students whose last name begins with A-L start on Aug. 29, and while M-Z start Aug. 30.
The junior high and high school open house will be held Aug. 26, from 4:45-6:15 p.m. Freshman and new high school students are invited to attend orientation that will be held today from 6:30-8 p.m. at the high school gym. There also will be sessions for parents to attend as well. Pizza will be provided. This event is sponsored by the Tinora High School student council.
Lunch will be served the first day of classes with prices set at $2.90 grades K-8 and $3 grades 9-12. Breakfast will be served to the elementary students starting the second full week of school. Information on free and reduced price meals is available at the principal’s office in each building.
Students who are new to the district are encouraged to register as soon as possible. Parents with questions concerning their child’s assignments at the start of classes should contact the school office.
The office phone numbers are: Noble Elementary, 419-782-7941; Tinora Elementary, 419-497-1022; Tinora Junior High, 419-497-2361; Tinora High School, 419-497-2621; and central office, 419-497-3461.
In the event of bad weather or bus delay information, information will be on WONW 1280 AM, WDFM Mix 98.1 FM or WZOM 105.7.
Bus routes have remained the same as last year. Bus driver and bus numbers may have changed, but pick-up and drop-off times should be similar. For information about busing, call the school office, 419-497-1022.
District residents who did not receive a 2019-20 annual calendar/district report should contact the central office at 419-497-3461.
