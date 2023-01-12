The Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education elected a new president and vice president in its first school board meeting of 2023 Tuesday evening.
Board members Eric Wiemken and Mike Boff have assumed the chairs of president and vice president, respectively.
Superintendent Nicole Wells also brought up a couple of things to the board’s attention.
First, she acknowledged January as being “School Board Recognition Month.” As such, Wells handed out certificates of appreciation to all the Northeastern board members.
Another item she brought up was the need the school has for substitute bus drivers and substitute custodial workers. She announced that if anyone is interested they should contact Angie Bussing in the transportation office at 419-497-9919.
Lastly, Wells shared that Tinora was selected to host the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association boys district duels event on Feb. 4.
In other news, the board approved:
• the revised master treasury management agreement and the establishment of channel administrators and online channel access agreement for the Mastercard account through Fifth Third Bank. The new agreement will include Lindsey Stehulak as administrator on the account.
• Eric Bowers into a supplemental position, assistant track coach, for the 2022-23 school year.
• Wells to enter negotiations and sign agreements with area colleges and universities for the 2023-24 school year in accordance with House Bill 487 college credit plus provisions.
• a second and final reading of the 2023-24 school calendar.
• Angela Bussing as a sub bus driver for extra trips taken outside of her contracted work, effective Jan. 2.
