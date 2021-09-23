Northeastern Local School Board of Education members approved several personnel items at their September meeting.
Board members agreed to reimburse teachers for completion of course work taken for the period of Sept. 1, 2020–Aug. 31, 2021 per negotiated agreement. Those teachers are Sarah Bostelman, Candace Keller, Brianna Krukowski, JoAnn Meyer, David Slagle and Katie Stiverson.
Supplemental positions approved pending requirements are met are Kent Tietje, varsity assistant girls basketball coach (previously approved for reserve); Brooklyn Miller, reserve girls basketball coach; and John Steffel, assistant high school wrestling coach, 1/2 contract (previously approved as a volunteer); McKenzie Baker, junior varsity softball coach (1/2 contract); Briana Benge, varsity assistant softball coach (1/2 contract); Alexandria Ferland, junior varsity softball coach (1/2 contract); and Brooklyn Miller, varsity assistant softball coach (1/2 contract).
The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center substitute list was approved as provided in monthly updates.
Resignations accepted were Kent Tietje as reserve girls basketball coach and Kaitlyn Hearne as junior varsity coach.
Two rental requests were approved. The community adult volleyball league will use the Tinora Middle School gym every Wednesday night from 6:50-9:05 p.m. through August 31, 2022. The rental fee will be waived. The Defiance Volley Club will use the high school gym and lobby Oct. 31 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Nov. 14 from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
The tuition rate for the 2021-22 school year was set at $16,489.62.
The board also approved the Ohio Teacher Evaluation System (OTES) 2.0 Memorandum of Understanding.
The report of Superintendent Nicole Wells included the Tinora Performing Arts Center construction update and a Touch Pro presentation.
Thanks were expressed to Marv and Vicki Helmke for their donation to the music department of a keyboard and music supplies, and to the Athletic Boosters for their contribution towards the repurposing of the state team and qualifiers sport teams pictures.
Two fund transfers were approved. Funds acquired through the lease-purchase agreement from the general fund in the amount of $6 million (with closing fees deducted from the total) were transferred to the capital projects — auditorium fund. A transfer of $15,000 was made from the general fund to the food service fund to help cover employee benefits for FY 2022.
Tinora Elementary School principal Eric Tipton thanked the staff, students and community for an outstanding start to the new school year.
The PTO cookie dough fundraiser is being held Sept. 17-Oct. 1, and is the only PTO coordinated fundraiser for the year.
Bill Grimes will be at the school Oct. 1 to present a Johnny Appleseed outdoor presentation to the kindergarten classes. Dino School began Sept. 13. Kindergarten and first grade classes will take half day field trips to Leaders Farms Oct. 6. Tinora will be the only school on the farm that day. The second grade class will travel to Sauder’s Village Oct. 7.
Saturdays are busy at the corner of Domersville and Banner School roads with the Bitty volleyball held in the elementary gym and flag football on the NELL fields.
High school principal Alex Nafziger credited students and staff alike with handling schedule changes and adjustments with grace and flexibility. Teachers have worked to space classrooms and seat students in smaller classes so that there are no close contacts. In larger classes, students are spaced so there are minimal close contacts. There has been a willingness to wear masks to help reduce quarantine requirements.
When absences do occur, the majority of teachers are posting class materials to Google classrooms. Teachers have also recorded lessons, held Zoom meetings or used apps designed to enhance the learning experience.
Homecoming plans are underway. The Tinora Cheer Team, with the help of some football parents, are hosting a Spirit Launch Saturday from 6-9 p.m. with class games on the football practice fields, pumpkin launching and a bonfire. All students are welcome.
The after-prom committee has begun meetings. All parents of Tinora juniors and seniors are invited to attend.
Various students will be attending the Farm Science Review this week, and the district soils competition on Monday. Other students are attending trap shooting events on Wednesday nights.
In a sports update, the volleyball team is currently 6-3, with a 2-0 conference record. The football team is 4-1, with a 2-0 conference record. The boys and girls cross country teams are about halfway through their seasons. The girls and boys golf teams are also active, competing in a Green Meadows Conference tournament this week.
In other action, the board:
• approved the minutes as written for the regular meeting on August 17 and for the special meeting on September 2.
• approved of the financial report, bank reconciliation, and check register as presented for the month of August, the Student Activity Budgets for FY2022 as presented.
• approved the permanent appropriations for FY2022 as presented with the increases and decreases noted from prior month.
• accepted the treasurer’s recommended changes to the Certificate of Estimated Resources for FY2022 as presented.
