Northeastern Local School District board members made quick work of agenda items in their Tuesday meeting.
Treasurer Sara Buchhop presented the five-year forecast and assumptions for board approval, and for submission to the Ohio Department of Education. The five-year forecast shows decline in revenues with an increase in expenses.
In total valuation, the district has had a decrease of 2.8%, the first decrease since 2016. Agricultural real estate values decreased while residential valuations continued to increase. According to Buchhop’s report, the commercial and industrial property valuation also declined. This is expected to rebound in the next couple of years with the construction of an industrial spec building and commercial buildings within the district.
Additional revenue has been brought in by the public utility, Rover Pipeline, LLC, which resulted in the county auditor lowering the amount collected in 2020 on the permanent improvement bonds by 0.9 mils. The effective rate was raised to 3.9 for debt service.
Rover Pipeline submitted an appeal to the State of Ohio Taxation Commission requesting the valuation of the compressor station be reduced. The appeal was denied, and is now in the hands of the Board of Tax Appeals. That hearing was postponed from May 2021 to November 2021. The status of the appeal is still unknown.
Details of the state school funding plan are also still being processed at this time. The Ohio Department of Education awaits the outcome as the final details are being worked out between the Ohio House of Representatives and Senate.
The treasurer also presented for board approval the monthly insurance rates for calendar year 2022 through the school employees insurance consortium. The Access+ (PPO) premium increased by 8% to $745 for a single, $1.965 for family. The high deductible premium increased by 9.2% to $534 for single, $1,400 for family. Dental and vision premiums remain the same. Dental premium is $43 per single, $119 per family. Vision premium is $11.26 per single, $24.27 per family.
Personnel items were considered in the consent agenda of Superintendent Nicole Wells.
The board approved the adopted Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center substitute list as provided in monthly updates.
FMLA leaves were approved for Erin Stanley and Tiffany Profera, each effective May 2022.
Volunteer coaches approved were Abbie Badenhop, Amber Borstelman, Kendall Detmer, and Reana Moser, gymnastics; Nikki Brown, wrestling; and Matt Ferguson, track.
Greg Drewes was approved as a scoreboard operator at $10 per game for the 2021-22 school year for 7th, 8th, junior varsity and high school games.
The board approved amending Jessica Fleetwood’s additional hours from 8 hours approved at the May 18 board meeting to not exceed 14 hours by timeslip.
Approval was given for Timo Acker to advance five sick days when current sick leave days are exhausted. Sarah Bostelman was granted an unpaid leave beginning immediately following family medical leave which ends Dec. 7, 2021. She plans to return January 10, 2022.
The resignation of Sue Garmyn as payroll specialist was accepted effective Jan. 1, 2022. Donna DeWyse was approved as a part time cafeteria dishwasher for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.
The board adopted the job description for the district’s school psychologist position.
Board members approved a facility rental agreement from Shelley Rittenhouse for use of the Tinora Middle/High School building for the Tinora After Prom on April 29, 2022, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. The facility rental fee will be waived.
Board members adopted three resolutions.
In the first, the Board resolves to participate in the Ohio School Boards Association Legal Assistance Fund for calendar year 2021 and authorizes the treasurer to pay $250 to the Legal Assistance Fund.
The second resolution refers to the project agreement between the school district and the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) for the school construction project and the deposited funds representing the school district’s local share of project costs. The treasurer is directed and authorized to transfer interest earnings on the local share of the project costs from the classroom facilities fund to the LFI-alternates fund. As the project winds down, this allows that local share of interest to deposited into the district’s own funds. Until the project is closed out by the state, the funds can still be used for purchases for the new building.
The third resolution allows for the temporary expansion of the employment of substitute teachers due to the difficulty obtaining substitute teachers during the 2021-22 school year amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Senate Bill 1 allows the board to establish its own education requirements for individuals to serve as substitute teachers as a temporary measure.
Board members also approved a second and final reading of the following NEOLA Policies in the area of administration, program, professional staff, classified staff, finances, property, and operations.
In the superintendent information Items, Wells gave a construction progress update for the Performing Arts Center and Weight Room.
She thanked the Jewell Fire and Rescue and Tiffin Township Evansport Volunteer Fire Department for providing rescue services and to Jewell Legion Post 635 for providing Color Guards at the 2021 Tinora home football games.
At the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, Wells requested a moment of silence in remembrance of Thomas Hulbert who died Nov. 1. Hulbert was a custodian and supporter of the district for 20 years.
Following an executive session, the board came back in open session to take action on two items. The board approved an additional 10 hours per week to Lindsey Stehulak as needed for treasurer’s office coverage. Also approved was an appropriation of $5,400 for the fiscal year 2022 to create the Connectivity Grant.
In other action, the board:
• approved the minutes of the Oct. 21 meeting.
• approved the financial report, bank reconciliation, and check register as presented for the month of October 2021.
• approved the Student Activity Budget for Ram Pride for the school year.
• approved the transfer of funds totaling $2,856.89 from the Class of 2021 to the Class of 2023.
• approved the transfer of $6,600 from the general fund to food service fund for employee benefits for FY2022.
• approved the appropriation Increases and decreases for FY2021 as presented.
• reviewed the bus fleet overview
• approved the bidding for two school buses to be delivered after July 1, 2022.
• set their organizational meeting for Jan. 11 starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by the regular board meeting.
• approved an overnight trip for Hope Prigge and the high school art classes March 11, 2022, to Pittsburgh, Penn., returning March 12, 2022.
• approved that Northeastern Local School is conforming to the requirements in Policy 8500 Food Service and Administrative Guideline 8500A Nutrition Guidelines
• accepted a donation from Philip and Linda O’Donnell in the amount of $100 for the instrumental music department
• approved bus driver regular bus route driving times as presented.
• approved Tinora High School track participants to participate in the 2022 track indoor season.
• approved a two-hour teacher development for Dec. 15 resulting a two-hour delay for students.
