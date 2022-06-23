Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education held a routine meeting on Tuesday.
Business primarily focused on renewing contracts and policies for the next school year.
This included the addition of policies centered around the new Performing Arts Center, which is now complete and hosted graduation. The building cost was $10 million.
Two firms — Tyler Athletic Fields LLC. and Maumee Bay Turf Center — are also in talks to be considered as construction manager for the school’s baseball turf renovation project. They will be solicited with technical and pricing proposals in July.
In other news, the board approved:
• the transfer of $2 million from the general fund to the capital projects fund to cover the cost of the Performing Arts Center.
• the adopted Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center substitute list.
• a first reading of the NEOLA policy concerning public participation at board meetings.
• an agreement with the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities for tuition at $6,000 per student.
• a donation of mirrors for the weight room valued at $3,287 from Toby Nagel, Lever Glass.
• $2,500 from Coressel Charitable Trust for the school’s weight room.
• a three-year contract with Mercy Health Defiance Clinic to provide athletic training services for the 2022-23 school year at a cost of $8,000, for the 2023-24 at $9,000, and for the 2024-25 school year at $10,000. The contract will commence Aug. 1 of each contracted year.
• the following supplemental contracts for the 2022-23 school year pending coaching and requirements: Nikki Brown, assistant high school wrestling coach/girls; Connie Dominique, seventh grade volleyball coach; Tony Fairchild, eighth grade football (half contract split with Reyes Ramirez); Larissa Florence, summer school advisor (half contract); Kaitlyn Hearne, summer school advisor (half contract); and Katie Meyer, high school cheerleading advisor.
• the supplemental resignation of Kim Grime as summer school advisor.
• the resignation of Kim Grime as Tinora Middle School STEAM instructor, effective Aug. 24.
• renewal of property and fleet insurance and liability insurance through Schools of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority (SORSA) for the period of beginning July 1, 2022-23 at a cost of $85,873. This includes both property and liability coverage for the Performing Arts Center.
• an educational agreement with the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training, and Rehabilitation Center for the 2022-23 school year effective July 1 with a daily rate of $77 per student, per weekday.
• a one-year contract extension for Jake Bostelman as a Tinora full-time bus driver for the 2022-23 school year.
• Mick Hall for the early 5 p.m. bus route for the 2022-23 school year.
• an amended contract through August with the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities for the home based instruction and therapy consultation’s services.
• a one-year contract for Rachel Leatherman as Tinora Elementary School kindergarten teacher, effective Aug. 25.
• the Tinora Greenhouse at a price of $37,018.90.
• a contract for tutoring services for a foster placed student in which salary and board share benefits will be reimbursed by Mohawk Local Schools.
• a legal notice advertising milk bids for the 2022-23 school year.
• school fees for the 2022-23 school year: Tinora Elementary, grades E5-4, $65; Tinora Middle School, grades 5-8, $75; and Tinora High School as designated in the handbook.
• authorization to make student accident insurance available for the 2022-23 school year through the Student Protective Agency.
• the renewal of part-time aides for the 2022-23 school year: Amber Becker, $16.18; and Jennifer Brubaker, $15.24.
• the Tinora Archery Tournament to be held in the Tinora Elementary and Middle School gyms on March 11, 2023 with a request that the rental fee be waived.
• proposals for contractors to reconstruct the central office in the middle school/high school building to a classroom, not to exceed $50,000.
• Katie Stiverson and Denise Rumbaugh as instructors ($25.99 per hour) and Lucy Moser and Jamie Ort as aides ($14.96 per hour) for a one week kindergartencamp from Aug. 8-11 at Tinora Elementary School.
• the agreement between the owners and district regarding the care, dog obedience training and handler training of the two therapy dogs slated to be in the buildings during 2022-23 school year.
