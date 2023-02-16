Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education has made a decision in regard to transportation issues they had been struggling with.
In November, the board listened to concerns from transportation supervisor, Angie Bussing who addressed a need for smaller vehicles.
Bussing cited reasons of larger buses being more difficult to drive in larger cities and the lack of drivers willing to do so. Smaller vehicles were desired to transport students to sporting events, conventions and other activities.
Up to this point, volunteers were offering their personal vehicles, but this was no longer being allowed for liability issues.
Bussing also revealed that the current vehicles in possession were not strong enough to tow the band trailer to events. They had been using a van, but that van was an everyday vehicle needed for other purposes and the band trailer had been damaging it. At the November meeting, Bussing presented the board with various options to look over from micro buses to passenger vans. The micro buses would fill the need for small vehicles to commute with, but they would not be able to tow trailers. Meanwhile, passenger vans would be smaller, but they would be able to fill the need for towing.
Ultimately, the board decided at Tuesday’s meeting to approve the purchase of two nine-passenger, one-driver vans from Myers Equipment Corporation. The cost will be $143,129.10 and the bid for a micro bus will be rejected, due to the district’s need for vehicles capable of carrying passengers and tow.
In other news the board approved:
• the adopted Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center substitute list as provided in monthly updates.
• Eric Nicely for the supplemental position of volunteer high school track and field coach.
• FMLA leave for Sara Buchhop effective March 8.
• the retirement resignation of Joetta Henry, effective June 30, the payment of severance and the purchase of one year of service credit in accordance with the negotiated agreement.
• Krista Behnfeldt and Shari Rubinstein as fieldhouse/weight room workers for the spring at a rate of $12 per hour.
• Butch Coy as substitute driver for the NH van route for the 2022-23 school year.
• Nicole Wells and/or Buchhop as the representative for the 2023 Defiance Tax Incentive Review Council.
• 2023-24 membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
• to enter into the Northwest Ohio ESC American Rescue Plan (ARP) Homeless II Consortium. Initial allocation for district is $3,122.88. Funds will be budgeted for purchases services or supplies to assist homeless students.
• the MOU for College Credit Plus with Tiffin University.
Lastly, it was shared that Tinora is currently looking for substitute custodians. If any are interested, they are directed to contact the Central Office for more information at 419-497-3461.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.