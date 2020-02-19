The Northeastern Local School Board of Education voted Tuesday to list the Noble school building for sale.
Board members voted to enter a contract with Matt Joost and Defiance ReMax to market the Noble property at $225,000. All prospective inquiries will need to go through Joost.
The board discussed several upcoming events at the regular meeting. One of those is the final home basketball game in the current high school building on Thursday. The game against Ottoville, will begin at 6 p.m. in the Alan R. Moore gymnasium. Plans are being made to recognize those in attendance who participated in sports including athletes, cheerleaders, and pep band from 1965 going forward.
Teacher in-service and parent-teacher conferences will be held March 6. The parent-teacher conferences will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. Any Noble conferences held that day will be at the Tinora elementary building.
The Love of the Arts, sponsored by the Tinora Music Boosters, will be held March 14 at 6:30 p.m. This fundraiser will consist of a catered dinner, musical entertainment featuring the talents of Tinora students, an art show and a silent auction.
Kindergarten screening is set for April 16-17 at the St. John United Church of Christ, the same location used in previous years.
The Noble open house will be held May 6-7 in conjunction with the kindergarten program held May 6.
Tinora Elementary orientation is set for May 20 for all K-1 students (including incoming K students).
Donations accepted were $400 donation for special education supplies from Johns Manville; $1,000 from the Moose Family Center for Fallen Heroes, and $10,000 from Beilharz Architects toward the facility project.
In personnel items, supplemental contracts were approved for the 2019-20 school year for Isaiah Colon, junior high track coach; and Hope Prigge, boys volunteer high school track coach. Kim Grime was approved as summer school advisor for summer 2020.
The board approved the retirement of Lisa Brown, high school social studies teacher, effective at the end of the teacher work day on June 1 (pending inclement weather; and accepted the resignation of Bob Kroeger, district bus driver, effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
In the construction progress update, continued projects include brick veneer, HVAC rough-ins, plumbing and electrical rough-ins, window installation and painting. Drywall topout was completed on the second floor walls. The first floor unit A is being painted with ceilings and case work starting soon, and first floor unit B continues all rough-in and overheads. The second floor unit A continues, all rough-in and overhead with drywall starting soon. The second floor unit B continues all rough-in. Unit C interior masonry is starting with the last of concrete being poured.
Kitchen work continues with the hood being set. The cooler freezer is to arrive in mid-March. Roof panels have arrived on site. Footers for the main gym are starting the beginning of March.
In other business, the board:
• approved the treasurer items including amended certificate of estimated resources for FY2020; appropriation increases and decreases as presented; and accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor.
• adopted Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center substitute list as provided in the monthly update.
• authorized the 2020-21 membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
• approved increases to athletic passes and middle school gate prices as recommended by the Green Meadows Conference.
• approved superintendent Nicole Wells as representative for the 2020 Defiance Tax Incentive Review Council.
• approved a rental request for Noble Elementary School from Alex Knight for the Cub Scout Pack 3065 pinewood derby race to be held on March 14 from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.; with set up March 13 from 6-8 p.m. The rental fee will be waived.
• approved the purchase of one 84-passenger bus from Cardinal Bus Sales and Service, Inc. at a price of $88,676 with a bus trade in allowance of $2,500 (Bus 21).
• held an executive session to discuss personnel with no action taken when back in open session.
