Tuesday’s meeting of the Northeastern Local Board of Education marked the end of an era for the school district.
It was the last regular board of education meeting in the career of superintendent Jim Roach. He has spent 40 years in the school district, with the last 24 years as superintendent role.
Plaques were given to two outgoing board members. Ken Keller has served for 10 years and Laura Flory has served 12 years.
Roach presented an update on progress of the junior high-high school building project. Over the past month, completed items are the completed masonry bearing walls in the kitchen and dining area, and slab pours in the kitchen area. Work that has continued includes: the masonry bearing walls in the music area, brick veneer, underground plumbing and electrical rough in, mechanical rough ins in unit A and B, metal stud walls in unit A and B second floor, and roof insulation and ice/water shield. Window installation has begun.
Upcoming work planned includes: wood blocking for the roof and window openings, plumbing rough ins, electrical rough ins, window installation, brick veneer, metal stud walls in unit B second floor, completing the last of the over-framing at the roof gables and continue roof insulation and ice/water shield at the two-story.
Roach recommended that the board review and approve the Tinora High School lobby expansion room change order at a cost of $133,811.07. The room is 730 square feet. The board did approve the change order and also approved the lobby expansion room be named The Openlander Lobby. The lobby was provided in memory of Stanley and Geraldine Openlander.
The board also reviewed and approved the agreements with Beilharz Architectural Firm and Peterson Construction Company for the auditorium initiative. Roach called the addition of the auditorium as the completion of the master plan. It is in the design phase now, and options for funding are being discussed.
The board approved the resolution to approve competitive bidding to replace the building automation system (BAS) controllers in the Tinora Elementary School based upon an urgent necessity. Roach said the district was actually behind in replacing those controls in terms of outdated technology. The board then accepted the bid of Beamont Heating and Cooling Company of $107,770 to replace the controllers.
The board’s 2020 organizational meeting is set for Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. followed by the regular January board meeting. Eric Wiemken was selected as president pro tem. This will be the first meeting for new superintendent Nicole Wells.
The board approved Brenda Arps and the Helping Hands group to use the junior high school kitchen and multi-purpose room on Feb. 7 for a pasta dinner from 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Donations accepted were extra junior high basketball uniforms from Connie Higbea and a donation for junior high basketball uniforms in memory of Robert A. Froelich.
The board recognized several student groups for special Christmas projects helping needy families in the community. High school students collected personal care items and made 900 buckeyes and 300 Santas for Project Noel, and packed 55 boxes for Operation Christmas Child. The junior high students collected gloves, mittens, scarves and boots for a local church for distribution; and participated in the Project Noel and Shop with a Cop programs.
At Tinora Elementary, staff collected items for Coats for Kids.
Twenty students each received a new outfit of sweatshirt, pants, socks, underwear and shoes. Appreciation was expressed to the Defiance Area Foundation for helping with the Clothes for Kids campaign. The elementary also participated in Shop with a Cop and Project Noel.
At Noble Elementary, items were collected for the Ronald McDonald House in lieu of a Christmas exchange. Noble Elementary also participated in Project Noel and Shop with a Cop. A collection of pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House is held year round.
In other action, the board:
• heard an update on the security boot installation at Tinora Elementary School; the district did receive a $38,000 grant for the project.
• reviewed fall third-grade reading scores overview with Wells.
• discussed the high school and junior high school trophy inventory and older trophies to possibly auction.
• reviewed school calendar options for 2020-21.
• learned that the fly-out date for the Costa Rica trip is March 22, with a return date of March 30.
• approved the adopted Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center substitute list.
• approved financial reports, and amendments to the estimates resources and appropriations.
• held an executive session to discuss personnel, with no action taken when back in open session.
