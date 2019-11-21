The retirement of a long time staff member was one of the personnel items considered when the Northeastern Local Board of Education met Tuesday. The board also voted to contribute to the purchase of new band uniforms.
Board members approved the retirement request of Tinora Junior High School language arts instructor Ann Beach, effective May 31, 2020. Superintendent Jim Roach and the board members expressed their thanks for “24 quality years of instruction to our Tinora Junior High students.”
A $4,500 contribution was approved by the board for the Tinora High School marching band new uniform initiative. The Music Boosters group was congratulated on raising nearly $28,000 in eight months toward the total of $32,123. The new uniforms are expected to arrive by May and will replace 20-year-old uniforms.
The board accepted the recommendation of treasurer Sara Buchhop to approve monthly insurance rates for calendar year 2020. They are medical insurance Access+PPO, single $683, family $1,802; high deductible, single $489, family $1,284; dental, single $41, family $114; and vision, single $11.26, family $24.27.
Winter field house after-school workers were approved for the 2019-20 school year. They are Kenny Krouse and Amanda Westhoven. Pay rates per game were approved for the school year; announcer, $20; scorebook, $10; scoreboard, $10; ticket sellers, $20; and video camera, $10.
The board approved supplemental contracts for Patrick Conlon as high school boys bowling coach for the 2019-20 (half contract). Denny Helberg and Kaitlyn Hearne were approved to split the head and assistant varsity softball supplemental contracts.
The resignation of Corey Hale as assistant softball coach was accepted. Hale and Alicia Tipton were approved as volunteer softball coaches.
A construction progress report on the middle/high school was given. The masonry fire wall was completed in the dining area. Work continuing includes masonry bearing walls in the kitchen and dining area, masonry work on the towers, brick veneer, underground plumbing and electrical rough-ins, mechanical rough-ins, mechanical rough ins in Unit A, and metal stud walls in unit A and B second floor.
Upcoming work includes starting the window installation. Other upcoming work will include underground rough-ins in the kitchen, slab on grade pours in the kitchen and dining after masonry walls are complete, wood blocking for the roof and window openings, and HVAC, plumbing and electrical rough-ins. The crew also will continue with the brick veneer, metal stud walls in unit B second floor, overframing at roof gables, and roof insulation and ice/watershield at the two-story.
In other action, the board:
• approved the appropriation increases and decreases for fiscal year 2020.
• heard a presentation from representatives from BSN Sports/Varsity Impact on school branding.
• adopted the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center substitute list.
• approved bus driver regular bus route driving times.
• approved a rental request of use of the elementary school from Tricia Rinkel for the purpose of Tinora after-prom on April 24, with the rental fee waived.
• gave a second and final reading of various NEOLA policies.
• reviewed and approved the document submission approved to move to the next auditorium phase.
• approved a Thanksgiving lunch on Monday at noon for the 85 construction workers involved in building the new Tinora middle/high school building at a cost of $765.
• agreed to allow Tinora High School track athletes to participate in the 2019 track indoor season.
• adopted a resolution to participate in the Ohio School Boards Association Legal Assistance Fund for calendar 2020 and authorized the treasurer to pay $250 to the Legal Assistance Fund.
• went into executive session to discuss one personnel item, with no action taken when back in open session.
• was reminded that the staff will host a retirement party for superintendent Jim Roach Dec. 8 from 2-5 p.m. at the Tinora Elementary School cafeteria. Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP by Nov. 26 to nesecretary@tinora.org.
