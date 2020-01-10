Northeastern Local Board of Education met Thursday for an organizational session, followed by the regular January meeting. It was the first board meeting for Nicole Wells as superintendent. Shaun Mack and Jenni Schweitzer-Ahmed were welcomed as new board members, sworn in by treasurer Sara Buchhop.
During the organizational meeting, Eric Wiemken was elected as board president. Selected as vice president was John Higbea.
With Wells’ recommendation, the board adopted the same rules now in effect to govern the board for 2020 and gave approval to dispense with the reading of the minutes of prior meetings.
Meeting dates set for 2020 board meetings are Feb. 18, March 17, April 21, May 19, all in the junior high library at 7 p.m.; June 23, July 28, August 18, all in the elementary school at 7 p.m.; Sept. 15, Oct. 20, Nov. 17, and Dec. 15, all at 7 p.m. with the location to be determined. These dates may be changed at the discretion of the board as conflicts occur, such as in August when there may be a change due to the Defiance County Fair dates.
Board member salaries will remain at $100 per meeting to a maximum of 12 meetings for 2020.
The superintendent was named as purchasing agent. The board also authorized Wells to employ such personnel as is needed for emergency situations. Such employments are to be presented for approval to the board at the next regular meeting.
The board also gave approval to sell or dispose of equipment that is no longer needed or usable by the school district.
The board appointed John Higbea as the Ohio School Board Association (OSBA) legislative liaison for 2020, and Mike Boff as the OSBA Student Achievement Liaison (SALT) for 2020.
Wells, Buchhop and Wiemken were appointed to serve on the Boards Commission Committee for the Northeastern Local Schools for the 2020 year.
Squire, Sanders & Dempsey L.L.P.; Ennis, Britton Robeis & Fischer L.P.A.; Bricker & Eckler L.L.P.; Bish, Butler & Thompson LTD; and Weaner, Yoder, Hill & Weber LTD were approved as legal counsel for Northeastern Local Schools when deemed necessary. The board approved Wells to serve as the civil rights and bullying official for 2020.
The board authorized the treasurer to secure advances from the auditor when funds are available and payable to the school district; invest interim funds at the most productive rate through insured institutions whenever funds are available; and pay all bills within the limits of the appropriations resolution as bills are received and when the merchandise has been received in good condition.
In the regular meeting that followed, Wells acknowledged January 2020 as board recognition month and gave a recognition certificate of appreciation to each of the board members.
Construction updates for the new Tinora Middle/High School were given. Completed tasks to date included masonry bearing walls in the music area, brick at the main tower by the main gym, metal stud walls in unit A and B second floor, roof insulation and ice/watershield on the two story, and the flat roof over the kitchen area. Continued work was done on the brick veneer, mechanical rough-ins in unit A/B/C, and window insulation.
Upcoming projects to be continued are wood blocking for the roof and window openings, HVAC rough-ins, plumbing rough-ins, electrical rough-ins, window installation and brick veneer. Projects to be initiated are the drywall top out on the second floor walls, and painting.
Board members approved the gym storage expansion of 415 square feet in the new high school gym at an approximate cost of $110,000.
The board approve transferring interest earnings in the building fund to the classroom facilities fund, and authorizing use of interest earnings relating to the local share of a co-funded Ohio Facilities Construction Commission project.
The board also approved the expansion of approximately 181 square feet to create a storage room above the concessions room, with the option to also increase the concession area approximately 247 square feet at a cost of approximately $125,000.
In other action, the board:
• authorized Wells to enter negotiations and sign agreements with area colleges and universities for the 2020-21 school year in accordance with House Bill 487 College Credit Plus provisions.
• learned that sport team recognition will be held at halftime of the Feb. 7 varsity basketball game, with the volleyball team recognized as 2019 GMC champions.
• approved the substitute list.
• approved the 2020-21 school calendar with reduction of one student day, and an addition of an additional teacher day.
• approved overnight trips for the swim team to Canton, Jan. 31; the wrestling team to Perrysburg, Jan. 10-11, and to Sandusky, Jan. 23-24.
• approved the financial reports, the amended certificate of estimated resources for fiscal year 2020, and appropriation increases and decreases as presented.
The board entered into executive session to discuss personnel. No action was taken when back in open session.
