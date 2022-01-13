The organizational meeting of the Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education was held Tuesday, followed by a brief regular meeting.
Treasurer Sara Buchhop lead the re-elected incumbents Mike Boff, Eric Wiemken, and John Higbea in the oath of office. Shaun Mack and Jenni Schweitzer-Ahmed round out the board for 2022.
Mack was elected board president; Wiemken was elected vice president. Boff was appointed the Ohio School Board Association (OSBA) legislative liaison for 2022. Schweitzer-Ahmed was appointed the OSBA Student Achievement Leadership Team (SALT) liaison for 2022.
Board member salaries remained at $100 per meeting to a maximum of twelve meetings for 2022. Meeting dates are Feb. 8, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 21, July 26, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15, and Dec. 20.
Superintendent Nicole Wells was named the purchasing agent for the district, effective Jan. 1. Wells was authorized to employ such personnel as is needed for emergency situations.
The board approved the superintendent, treasurer and board president to serve on the commission committee. Wells was approved as the civil rights and bullying official for 2022.
The board appointed Squire, Sanders and Dempsey, LLP, Ennis, Britton Roberts and Fischer, LPA, Bricker and Eckler, LLP, and Weaner, Yoder, Hill, and Weber, LTD, as legal counsel for the district when deemed necessary.
The treasurer was authorized to secure advances from the auditor when funds are available and payable to the school district, and to invest interim funds at the most productive rate through insured institutions whenever funds are available.
In the regular meeting portion of the session, the board extended a five-year contract to Wells, effective Aug. 1, 2022.
Wells noted that January is School Board Recognition Month. She presented each board member with a certificate of appreciation, acknowledging their contributions to the district and community.
Wells was authorized to enter negotiations and sign agreements with area colleges and universities for the 2022-23 school year in accordance with House Bill 487 College Credit Plus provisions.
Monetary donations for the Tinora Archery program were accepted from: Mike and Bonnie Boff, $100; Kiessling Construction, $25; Tiffany Meyer, Realty Five of Defiance, $75; Packrats Pawn, LLC, $250; and Bidlack Insurance and Financial Services, $400.
Wells presented an update on the performing arts center and the weight room. Mechanical and electrical trades continue at the performing arts center with overhead rough ins, and ceilings are starting as the overhead rough ins near completion. The planetarium has been framed. Painting is being done in the administration area. Auditorium ceiling clouds are onsite, and the sloped seating area has been poured. The rigging contractor is scheduled to be onsite this week for the stage rigging install. Casework will be started in the next couple of weeks.
Roofing has been completed on the Tinora weight room. The slab is being prepped and will be poured soon. The overhead rough ins will be started once the slab is installed. The roof top unit is ready and will be set soon.
Wells noted that there is a great need for substitute bus drivers. Interested persons should contact Angie Bussing in the transportation office at 419-497-9919.
In other action, the board:
• approved overnight FFA trips to Columbus on March 25, agronomy contest, and April 29, meats contest.
• approved an overnight trip for Brett Grime and the high school choir to New York City in March of 2023.
• approved a final reading of the 2022-23 school calendar.
• approved budget adjustments for the FFA student activity accounts reflecting an increase in revenue and expenses as presented.
• approved a resolution to approve the Beamont Heating and Cooling preventative maintenance agreement following an executive session.
