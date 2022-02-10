Northeastern Local Board of Education met Tuesday with a light agenda.
Superintendent Nicole Wells noted that teacher in-service/parent-teacher conferences will be held March 4. There is no school for Tinora students.
Board members approved entering into the sub-grant Northwest Ohio ESC American Rescue Plan (ARP) Homeless II Consortium. The initial allocation for the district is $3,027.18. Funds will be budgeted for purchased services or supplies to assist homeless students.
The board approved girls wrestling as a sport at Tinora High School effective 2022.
A $500 donation from the Tinora High School class of 1970 was accepted to be used towards spirit signs in the Tinora Middle School.
In personnel items, the board adopted the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center substitute list as provided in monthly updates.
Supplemental contracts approved pending requirements are met are Spencer Barcewicz, seventh and eighth grade boys track coach, and Cailyn Prigge, seventh and eighth grade girls track coach. The board approved the continuation of the teacher salary scale (BA column/step 0) for Cailyn Prigge for January 10 – 19. She had continued to sub in the district daily between long term subbing positions. She had already achieved working 30 consecutive days for one regular teacher.
Patty Wiemken was approved as assistant play director, and Eric Bowers as volunteer high school track coach, pending requirements are met. Bowers currently coaches wrestling.
Two resignations were accepted. Candace Rowland, Tinora Elementary Early 5 Kindergarten teacher, will retire effective June 30. The board authorized the payment of severance and retirement payout in accordance with the negotiated agreement. She has 30 years of service at Tinora.
Dave Rowland, a member of the district custodial staff for 12 years, will also retire effective June 30. The board authorized the payment of severance and the purchase of one year of service credit in accordance with the negotiated agreement.
In other business, the board:
• approved Wells and/or treasurer Sara Buchhop as the representative for the 2022 Defiance Tax Incentive Review Council.
• reviewed an update of the Performing Arts Center and weight room construction progress update.
• approved authorizing 2022-23 membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
• accepted the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorized the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor.
• approved the minutes as written for the organizational and regular meetings held Jan. 11.
• approved the financial report, bank reconciliation, and check register as presented for the month of January 2022.
• approved the Amended Certificate of Estimated Resources for FY 2022, and approved the appropriation increases and decreases as presented.
