A visitor presented a speech to the Northeastern Local School Board of Education during its meeting Tuesday night.
Amanda Meyer, Tinora High School senior, was introduced by her speech teacher, Alexandria Ferland.
Meyer addressed her concern about the cost of participating in student sport culture. She reported that she has paid over $400 in home sporting events. Meyer’s opinion was that the cost of attending home sporting events should be free for Tinora students.
She proposed to the board that admission fees be eliminated. The reason, she said, is that this would increase student participation, camaraderie and school spirit.
Meyer also pointed out that if students did not have to pay an admission fee, they would be more so inclined to spend money toward other things like concessions. The suggestion of the implementation of student passes was brought up as a way to verify Tinora student status.
Superintendent Nichole Wells also told the board that a $500 gift card donation from Xperience Church toward staff appreciation and $10,000 from the Defiance Area Foundation to aid in the weight room project as well.
The school is also expected to receive two new therapy dogs either late winter or early spring next year, according to Wells.
In other business, the board approved:
• the submission of the revised five-year forecast and assumptions for fiscal year 2022 to the Ohio Department of Education as presented.
• the adopted Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center substitute list as provided in monthly updates.
• the amended 2022-23 school calendar.
● Judy Hancock, non-certified personnel, for a one-year contract.
● the following non-certified personnel for a two year contract: Catherine Fedderke, Jessica Fleetwood, Cara Hornish, Janelle Hoschak, and Sebastian Rue.
● Joseph Aschemeier, Doreen Robertson, and Julia Schriner for continuing contracts.
• the following certified personnel for a one-year contract: Timo Acker, Reid Anders, Eric Engel, Morgan Porter and Megan Wiles.
• the following staff members for a two-year contract: Kari Altstaetter, Brooklyn Barcewicz, Chelsea Green, Candace Keller and Kayla Rethmel.
● Andrew Thiel for a three-year contract.
• the following staff members for a five-year contract: Paige Bidlack, Alexandria Ferland, Aaron George, Jeff Schliesser and Melissa Wells.
• Angie Bussing for a two-year administrative contract as transportation supervisor effective Aug. 1.
• a one-year administrative contract extension for Brenda Arps as district technology co-director effective Aug. 1 and Craig Rutter as athletic director effective July 1.
• Eric Spiller as part-time district technology co-director effective Aug. 1 for the 2022-23 school year not to exceed 29 hours per week.
• custodial and maintenance staff working four, 10-hour work days per week beginning June 6-Aug. 19.
• the employment of the additional summer workers whose hours are not to exceed 40 hours per week at the rates as follows: Joe Aschemeier, TES cleaning ($17.47); Butch Coy, TES cleaning ($17.47); Donna DeWyse, MS/HS & TES cleaning ($17.11); Brittany Leonard, MS/HS cleaning ($17.11).
• the release of seniors on May 27. Graduation practice will be held on Thursday, June 2 at 9 a.m.
• Stephanie Helmke, Joetta Henry and Amanda Westhoven to work two additional days at the end of the 2021-22 school year to assist with the returns, building rotations, cart setup for Chromebooks and equipment inventory. They will be paid by time slip at their current daily rate.
• the resignation of Casey Helton as Tinora High School business and credit recovery instructor effective Aug. 24.
• the Tinora Elementary, Middle School and High School student handbooks for the 2022-23 school year.
• FMLA leave for Alicia Shook effective August 2022.
• the resignation of Jenni Saner as girls golf coach for the 2022-23 school year.
• the resignation of Jennifer Brubaker, bus driver, effective May 16.
• the employment of the following student summer workers whose hours are not to exceed 32 per week at the Ohio minimum wage ($9.30): Cole Anders, Amelia Coy, Joey Guisinger, Alex Homier, Julia Plassman, Aiden Rittenhouse and Paige Weber.
