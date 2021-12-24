Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education members were updated on construction progress of the Tinora Performing Arts Center and the weight room at Tuesday’s regular board meeting.
Superintendent Nicole Wells presented the construction updates. Mechanical and electrical trades continue with overhead rough ins at the performing arts center. Drywall has been hung in the administration area and finishing is ongoing. Auditorium ceiling clouds are due to be onsite soon. The orchestra pit has been poured and the only remaining concrete to be poured is the sloped area.
A painter is onsite as needed, and the rigging contractor will be onsite after the first of the year to complete the rigging rough in. Casework will also be installed after the first of the year. Site paving has been completed and in the weight room all steel has been set and the roofing scheduled for this month.
Moving on to agenda items, the board approved the purchase of two 84 passenger Blue Bird transit school buses as presented, at a price of $97,900.00 with a bus trade-in allowance of $2,500.00 (Bus 6 and Bus 16, trade-ins).
The retirement resignation of Kenny Krouse, middle/high school physical education teacher, was accepted effective Dec. 31, 2021. Krouse served the district for 21 years. The board authorized payment of severance in accordance with the negotiated agreement.
Supplement contracts offered were Paige Bidlack, middle school quiz team advisor, 50% contract shared with Kaitlyn Hearne; Larissa Florence, archery supervisor, 30% contract with Eric Spiller retaining 70% of current contract; Danielle Hagerman, high school cheerleading advisor, retroactive to Nov. 22, 2021 (previously approved as assistant high school cheerleading advisor); Jason Stein, volunteer junior high boys basketball coach.
Field House workers and subs were approved for the 2021-2022 school year at a rate of $12 per hour, retroactive to Nov. 22, for after school hours 3:30-5 p.m. (Schedule subject to change). Casey Helton was approved for Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The board approved overnight trips for the high school wrestling team: Jan. 7, Perrysburg; Jan. 14, Clay High School; Jan. 21, Van Buren; Jan. 21, Johnathan Alder; and Jan. 28, Sandusky St. Mary’s.
The board’s organizational meeting was set for Jan. 11, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. followed by the regular January board meeting. John Higbea will preside pro-tempore over the meeting.
The board accepted several monetary donations to the Tinora Archery Program: Buckeye Seamless Gutters, LLC, $100; Defiance Lawn Care, LLC, $50; Defiance Therapeutic Massage, $100; Donna Baldwin/broker Bruce Guilford Real Estate and Auctioneering, $100; Gustwiller Electric, $75; The Matt Corressel Family, $100; Midwest Community Federal Credit Union, $100; Sharp Automotive, LLC, $100; and VFW Post 3360, $200.
Several school organizations were recognized for providing special Christmas projects to assist families in the community. The National Honor Society (NHS) collected personal care items and non-perishable food items for Project Noel. Students collected enough items to fill a van with the “Can the Principal” slogan. NHS students also rang the bell for Salvation Army at Walmart.
Middle school students collected gloves, mittens, scarves and boots for a local church for distribution. They also participated in Project Noel and Shop with a Cop. A group of 8th graders are volunteering each week at the PATH Center.
Elementary students participated in Project Noel and Shop with a Cop. Students made and delivered 450 “Get Well” cards for residents in two nursing homes in the district. They also created “Birthday” and “Get Well” cards for Matt Mosier, a Tinora High School graduate who is battling health issues.
In his elementary school principal report, Eric Tipton noted that the fall ELA testing results show that 49% of the students were proficient or higher, a 17% increase from last year. Additional intervention will be provided over the next few months, and students will have the opportunity to test again in late February/early March. Tipton added that recent legislation has resulted in the third-grade guarantee being waived for the 2021-22 school year.
Middle school principal Lisa Maxwell congratulated Addie Thomas for a second place finish and Liam Behnfeldt with a third place finish in the VFW essay contest. Thomas won a $75 prize and Behnfeldt won $50.
High school principal Alex Nafziger reported that a small but grateful group of veterans and their guests attended the Veterans Day breakfast sponsored by the student council in November.
All-Ohio football awards were announced recently with numerous Tinora players receiving recognition: Baeden Hancock, first team, defensive lineman, 13th player in school history to receive first team honors; K. P. Delarber, honorable mention, running backs; Javen Gaines, honorable mention, defensive lineman, Eric Bohn, honorable mention, offensive lineman; and Cole Commisso, honorable mention, offensive receiver.
In other action, the board:
• approved the Certificate of Estimated Resources for FY 2022 and appropriation increases/decreases for FY 2022 as presented.
• approved a rental request from Reid Anders representing the community/alumni basketball open gym, for the use of the Tinora Elementary gym every Wednesday night from 7 — 8:30 p.m. December 2021 through Feb. 23, 2022, with the rental fee waived.
• approved a Torrence Sound Equipment Company contract for $59,132.25 to upgrade the Tinora public address, bells and clock systems.
• approved the amendment for the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center speech services agreement for completing evaluations effective Nov. 29.
• Learned the kindergarten screening will be held April 21 and 22, 2022, at the Defiance United Church of Christ on Defiance College’s Campus.
