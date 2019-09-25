The new school year has had a successful kick-off in the Northeastern Local Schools. And students and staff alike have a unique opportunity to watch the new middle/high school building become a reality during the school year. A brief report on that construction progress was given at Tuesday’s meeting of the district’s board of education meeting.
Foundation work continues in the main gym and music area. Masonry work has been completed on the bearing walls at the unit C mechanical room and continues on the towers. Work continues on the underground plumbing and electrical rough-ins. Completed items include slab pours in unit C mechanical room; the slab on deck pour at Unit A; steel erection in the small gym, Unit A1 and unit B1; and the small gym roof. The mechanical rough-ins and metal stud walls in unit A were started.
Upcoming work will include the completion of the remainder of foundations, continuation of the underground rough-ins and slab on grade pours; and completion of the slab on metal deck pours at unit B. Masonry work will include completion of unit A (middle school) and unit B (high school) roof bearing walls; completion of bearing walls in the kitchen and dining area and the fire wall to the dining room.
After bearing walls are complete the brick veneer will begin in the fall. Steel erection will continue in the middle school wing, followed by the high school wing roof steel.
The mechanical trades will continue with their rough-ins of ductwork, piping and conduit. There also will be continuation of the metal stud walls.
In other business, several personnel items were considered.
The board approved superintendent Jim Roach’s recommendation of extending Marvin Retcher’s days at Noble Elementary School to reflect up to 5 days per week effective Dec. 1, 2019, through June 1, 2020. Noble building principal Denise Wright will be covering both Noble and Tinora elementary buildings on an interim basis when current Tinora Elementary principal Nicole Wells assumes the position of district superintendent Jan. 1. Retcher will cover the Noble building in the absence of Wright.
The board also adopted the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center substitute list as provided in monthly updates, and approved Donna DeWyse as a cafeteria and secretarial sub.
Supplemental positions approved for the 2019-20 school year were junior high student council, Joetta Henry and Kaitlyn Hearne, each a half-time contract; junior high quiz team, Kaitlyn Hearne and Kim Grime, each half contract; Ram Pride, Larissa Florence, full contract; varsity wrestling, Bailey Slattman, varsity volunteer pending pupil activity; junior high wrestling, Chris Maxwell, move to volunteer junior high assistant from paid position; Stefan Bowers, to take other half contract pending pupil activity; and bowling, Jay Taylor, resigned as a coach and was approved as a volunteer.
Donations accepted were $250 from the Henry County Dailyman to Tinora family and consumer sciences for milk and projects; $1,500 from Terry and Judy Beilharz to the school lunch program to assist students in the district with school lunches for the 2019-20 school year; $1,000 to the class of 1969 “Remembering our Fallen Heroes” from the Moose Lodge for the Tinora band and athletics; and a $1,000 donation from the estate of Doris Dietrich.
It was noted that Trish Sandford-Speiser of the Defiance County Historical Society donated to the fourth-grade students a book, “Fort Defiance 225 Years of History.”
Dollar General donated school supplies, the United Way gave hygiene supplies to the high school and junior high school, and Terry and Betty Penner gave $1,000 to the Rams Pride leadership initiative.
In other action, the board:
• approved reimbursing teachers for completion of course work taken for the period of Sept. 1, 2018 -Aug. 31, 2019, per negotiated agreement.
• approved the Title I payment $1,520 to Eric Spiller, Title I coordinator for 2019-20.
• approved the student activity budgets for fiscal year 2020.
• approved the certificate of estimated resources.
• approved the permanent appropriations.
• approved a rental request with rental fee waived from Joetta Henry representing the Community Adult Volleyball League, for the use of the Tinora Elementary gym every Wednesday night from 7-9 p.m., starting Sept. 4, 2019, through Sept. 16, 2020.
• approved a rental request with rental fee waived from Nick Siewert for the Tinora Biddy Wrestling Tournament to be held on Feb. 23, 2020, at the high school gym from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
• approved the tuition rate for the 2019-20 school year at $10,599.
• heard the first reading of NEOLA policy “Released Time for Religion Instruction.”
• approved the services of attorney’s Weaner, Yoder, Hill and Weber LTD. to prepare all documents for the consideration of future demolition or sale of Noble Elementary School.
• granted permission for a parent technology digital educational night to be held Oct. 30 from 7-9 p.m. on the Tinora campus. (Parent information meeting on avoiding student technology issues and embracing technology opportunities/careers.)
• acknowledged the service of Veronica Neuwirth to the Northeastern Local School District — EMIS coordinator upon her resignation.
• congratulated fellow board member Ken Keller for serving as a Northwest Regional School board member for 10 years.
• congratulated fellow board member Mike Boff who will be receiving a regional honor at Tiffin on Oct. 3, and for also receiving state honor, to be recognized at the OSBA Capital Conference in November.
• heard a school farm update.
• thanked the Tinora High School class of 1969 for the Fallen Heroes ceremony honoring Roger Behnfeldt, Gary Love and Edward Dean Hancock.
• gave tentative approval for the band’s Disney trip for March 19-23, 2021.
• learned the balance left for band uniforms is $11,400.
• entered into executive session to discuss personnel, with no action taken.
