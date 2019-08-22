Northeastern Local Board of Education members had a chance Wednesday evening to see firsthand the construction progress of the new facility with a walk-through prior to the regular meeting.
Construction progress to date includes installation of an elevator concrete pit; masonry bearing walls at the small gym, middle school wing, units A1 and B1; slab pours in the middle school wing, small gym, units A and B; summer flooring abatement in the existing high school; foundations in the mechanical rooms and dining room; underground plumbing and electrical rough-ins; and steel erection in the small gym.
Upcoming scheduled work includes completing the remainder of the foundations, underground rough-ins and slab pours, as well as masonry work on the middle and high schools, bearing walls in the kitchen and dining area and continued steel erection. Mechanical trades will be starting their rough-ins of ductwork, piping and conduit later this summer, with roofing at the small gym starting in September.
With classes getting underway for students on Tuesday, several personnel items were considered for the new school year.
The board approved Karen Parrish be placed as a long-term sub as a Title I instructor at Noble Elementary School for the 2019-20 school year. In other personnel issues, the board accepted the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) substitute list, and approved Gayle Rutter as secretarial substitute and Neil Haughn as a bus driver substitute. Randy Britton was hired as the new school psychologist.
Van drivers approved for the 2019-20 school year were Tammy Harr, Craig Rutter, Jennifer Saner, Nick Siewert, Eric Tipton and Lisa Maxwell. Supplemental positions approved were Lonnie Williams, girls bowling coach; and Dick Neuwirth, planetarium.
The Tinora Senior and Junior High Saturday School also was approved. It will be held every other Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon. Monitors Ann Beach and Jean Meyer will receive reimbursement of $65 each per Tinora Saturday School (using general funds). Monitors for these programs meet on an as-needed basis, not to exceed one meeting per week.
Staff members approved as after-school detention monitors for the 2019-20 school year were Lisa Brown, Jeff Harris, Karl Schrag and Elizabeth Maurer. All Tinora Elementary School teaching staff were approved as monitors for homework hall for the 2019-20 school year.
Dalton Goldenetz was hired as part-time Tinora evening custodian for the 2019-20 school year, not to exceed up to four hours per day effective Aug. 27.
Several staff members will receive a tutoring rate of $22.86 per hour for any hours outside their contracted school day on two committees. Christine Wonderly, Candy Rowland and Traci Flory will serve on the 2019 local professional development committee.
The 2019 SLO committee members are Elizabeth Anders, Erich Bailey, Krista Behnfeldt, Lisa Brown, Stephanie Canales, Chris Guilliam, Kaitlyn Hearne, Jean Meyer, JoAnn Meyer, Hope Prigge, Candy Rowland and Patty Wiemken.
The board hired Jenny Vincent through the NwOESC to work in the Tinora High School as a special education aide due to special education enrollment numbers for the 2019-20 school year.
Superintendent Jim Roach shared that at the Sept. 20 football game, the class of 1969 will be attending as part of its reunion activities. During the pregame, there will be a special military program recognizing three members of the class of 1969 who were killed in the Vietnam War — Gary Love, Edward Hancock and Roger Behnfeldt. A special plaque will be presented.
Donations accepted included a book donation from Lisa Mueller; $3,475 donation from Tony Justice and Trucker Nation for Chromebooks and a cart; $1,000 grant from the Defiance Area Foundation for Tinora Music and Academic booster organizations; $250 from the Henry County Cattlemen’s Association for the Tinora High School Family and Consumer Science class; and Tinora clothing from Higbea Embroidery for the elementary school.
In other business, the board:
• approved use of the high school gym for Nick Siewert for a wrestling tournament on Nov. 14. The rental fee will be waived.
• approved use of the multi-purpose room/kitchen for a spaghetti dinner benefit for Beckett Hancock. The event will take place Aug. 30. The rental fee will be waived.
• accepted an agreement with Wood County Juvenile Detention Center – Juvenile Residential Center of Northwest Ohio for the fiscal year 2019-20.
• approved a Title I allocation for 2020 of $138,846.03.
• heard that the annual reports/calendar was released. Calendars are available at the central office for any resident not receiving one.
• approved the middle school career tech waiver for the 2019-20 school year.
• learned the Smartboot system will be coming soon to the elementary school through an Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation grant of $38,704.80.
