Personnel items were discussed when the Northeastern Local Board of Education met Tuesday.
The board approved the recommendation of superintendent Jim Roach to approve Waverly Rue as the assistant to the athletic director at $14.43 per hour for the 2019-20 school year at a cap of 11 hours per week. Rue works 29 hours at that same rate as an aide.
In other personnel items, the board approved extended times for the 2019-20 school year for several staff members. Guidance personnel given extended days are Nicholas Siewert, 20 days; Erich Bailey, five days; and Tricia Rinkel, 20 days.
Technology aides with extended time are Stephanie Helmke, high school, five days; Joetta Henry, junior high school, four days; and Amanda Westhoven, elementary school, four days.
Extended time was also approved for Colleen Crayton, band, 10 days; JoAnn Meyer, library, eight days; Tammy Harr, vocational home economics, two days; and Kara Drewes, library aide, four days.
Substitute bus drivers approved for the 2019-20 school year were Bill Burkhart, John Wagner, and Jake Bostelman. The board also approved the adopted Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center substitute list.
Field house workers were hired for the 2019-20 school year at $12 per hour. The field house will open Sept. 3. Those workers are after school, 3:30-5 p.m.: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Nick Siewert; and Tuesday, Amanda Westhoven. Community workers from 7-9 p.m. are Monday, Jason Lieb; Tuesday, Katie Weber; and Thursday, Sebastian Rue.
In other action, the board:
• approval of the carryover encumbrances from fiscal year 2019 to fiscal year 2020 in the amount of $32,409,194.51, which includes purchase orders written for the school construction project.
• approved Arps Dairy to supply milk to the school for the 2019-20 school year.
• selected John Higbea as delegate and Eric Wiemken as alternate to the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Capital Conference Nov. 10-12.
• approved the continuation of the satellite vocational agriculture program for the 2019-20 school year with Four County Career Center.
• approved the bus routes for the 2019-20 school year.
• approved the submission of board member Mike Boff for the OSBA regional board recognition outstanding board leadership award retroactive to July 18, 2019.
• learned that the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation grant of $38,704.80 is being used for phase two of the smart security system for the Tinora Elementary School.
• changed the Aug. 20 board meeting date to Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. at Tinora Elementary School due to the Defiance County Fair.
• changed the Sept. 17 board meeting date to Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Noble School.
• held an executive session to discuss personnel, with no action taken when back in open session.
