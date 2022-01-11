SHERWOOD — The annual organizational meeting was held by the Central Local Board of Education Monday, in which newly-elected board member Kristi Kimpel was sworn in, along with re-elected members Jeff Timbrook and Austin Imm.
During the regular meeting, the board held its second reading to put a renewal emergency levy on the ballot in May, that was first passed back in 1977, and last renewed in 2017.
During the organizational meeting, elected as president and vice president for 2022 were Ben Guisinger and Austin Imm respectively.
Other business included:
• OK’ing the regular meeting of the board on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
• authorizing Gusinger as legislative liaison and Imm as student achievement liaison for 2022.
• utilizing the uniform system of accounting for all funds within the district.
• authorizing the treasurer to pay bills for the district; advance funds and transfer funds as needed; request advances from the county auditor; and to invest inactive funds as available for 2022; to prepare and utilize facsimile signature to checks, drafts, warrants, vouchers or other instruments for the payment of money necessary or desirable in connection with the withdrawal of board funds for and on its behalf.
• authorizing the high school principal to serve as purchasing agent for funds 008, 200 and 300 for 2021; and the superintendent as purchasing agent for the district for all other funds for 2022.
• declaring that the emergency requirements of the district for calendar year 2022 are current operating expenses. Under authority of this resolution, to further authorize the treasurer to deposit the proceeds of the current emergency tax levy directly into the general fund.
• appointing the superintendent, on behalf of the board as representative to the several local, county and state entities.
• declaring the Sherwood State Bank, the State Bank, Red Tree Investments and StarOhio as the depositories for district funds for 2022.
• appointing the superintendent and treasurer as designees to attend the public records seminars for the board.
• authorizing the superintendent to enter into agreements with Ohio colleges and universities for the purpose of College Credit Plus.
• recognizing the value in providing meals, refreshments and/or other amenities for staff, students, citizens, advisory groups who participate in meetings and staff development sessions, or on other occasions as deemed appropriate by the administration.
Following the organizational meeting, CFO/treasurer Kerry Samples held the second reading to put the renewal emergency levy on the ballot in May.
The levy generates $615,000 per year, which is used for general expenses.
“This is called the Resolution to Proceed,” said Samples. “The county auditor will certify the necessary millage to generate the $615,000 to be 3.66 mills. Once this is passed, I will turn the ballot language to the board of elections by Feb. 2 to be on the May 3 ballot.”
The board approved a resolution to proceed with levy.
In his report, superintendent Steve Arnold gave an update on the bus garage, and briefly discussed Phase II of permanent improvement projects.
“The bus garage remains a few weeks from completion,” said Arnold. “We’re currently parking several buses on the east side of it, but we need another layer of stone before it’s ready for the long run. The interior is basically down to cabinetry and other finishing projects.
Discussion was held on the drainage issues near the bus garage, with Samples reiterating that Dennis Bell, from Bell Engineering of Bryan, is working on the problem.
The board intends to announce a day and time for that work session, soon.
In other business, the board:
• declared the Central Local Facebook page found at facebook.com/fvapaches/ as the official district Facebook page.
• approved the 2022-23 calendar as presented.
• OK’d the resignation of Phillip Mauro as head football coach, effective Dec. 31, 2021.
• voted for the use of school facilities on Feb. 13 for an elementary mother/daughter tea event.
• approved maternity leave for Mackenzie Melnik from approximately March 14-May 9.
• accepted the following donations: $300 from Gary and Barb Arnos to the wrestling scholarship fund; $300 from Calvary United Methodist Church to the elementary principal’s fund; $250 from Spangler Candy Co. to the archery fund; $50 from Laura Miller to the band fund; $440 from Bill’s Locker Room to the girls’ basketball fund; $5,000 from the Sherwood State Bank to the athletic fund; and $200 from Williams County Dairy to the general fund for family and consumer science.
