On Tuesday evening at 5 p.m., the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities met for some long overdue good news at its monthly meeting.
In the past year, the shortage of bus drivers has been one of the greatest concerns for the Good Samaritan School, that is part of the board of DD. This year, the school starts off with enough bus drivers plus substitutes.
This year, two new bus drivers have been hired, Joann Reed and Maria Glover, making a total of four. Glover will also serve as a long-term sub instructor assistant. As well, a bus aide was hired, Alex Jones, who will also serve as a long-term instructor assistant.
Said Tim Bowers, superintendent, “This is great that we have enough bus drivers this year.”
During the meeting, Bowers also told the board that one of the older busses is being loaned to Henry County Transportation Network (HCTN). He explained that HCTN asked about purchasing the 14-passenger van that is one of the oldest vehicles the school now has.
Bowers also said that it was time for the school to consider purchasing a new bus. He asked the board whether purchasing or leasing was preferable. The board decided it best to get quotes of leasing and purchasing. Bowers promised to get both.
The superintendent also asked about whether it would be possible to pursue selling the van to the network. A motion was made and passed to look into selling to the Henry County Transportation Network.
The five-day school week had also been a focus of concern for parents and staff last year. Due to COVID-19 regulations last year, the school had cut back to a four-day week. With those restrictions lifted, a regular schedule was resumed with classes starting last Thursday.
Travis Hammer, the new principal, was asked about the new year, he said, “We are excited to be back five days a week.”
In other news, the board also:
• recognized staff anniversaries — bus driver, Rick Davis, 10 years; bus assistant, Dorrenne Beltz, four years; instructors: Sydnie Fitzwater, two years; Robyn Helmke, nine years; Hannah Wilson, four years; Tina Lantow, 27 years; Mindy Liffick, 17 years; Amanda Westrick, four years; instructor assistants: Mary Fitzenrider-Cox, 36 years; Megan Jacques, 11 years; Sara Snyder, two years; Michelle Steingrass, 10 years; Lori Bruce, program assistant, 13 years; Valerie Wagner, physical therapist assistant, 22 years; Holly Wendling, occupational therapist, 23 years; Marsha Wonderly, food service manager, 30 years; Stephanie Zachrich, speech-language pathologist, four years; Craig Clayton, service and support administration, six years.
• approved other hires for the school this year: Gina Theobald, food and service manager; Candy Weirauch, secretary; Jenna Peper, public relations coordinator; Alex Hartman, classroom assistant; and Cindy Turpening, instructor assistant.
• approved the contracts for: Deb Weisenburger as director of early intervention services, effective Aug. 1, 2021-July 31, 2022; and Leticia Hatt as certified occupational therapy assistant, effective Oct. 18, 2021-May 31, 2022.
• approved bus drivers and list of bus stops for the 2021-22 school year: (in addition to Reed and Glover) Rick Davis and Michael Mohr; and subs: Cheryl Weidenhamer, Dave Vogelsong and Bernie Herr.
• approved retirement for Marsha Wonderly, food service manager, effective Aug. 31, 2021.
• accepted resignations of: Dawn Ankney and Lisa Mueller, both instructor assistants, effective Aug. 15, 2021; and Christian Peake, service and support administrator, effective Aug. 31, 2021.
