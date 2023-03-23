PAULDING — On Tuesday evening, the Paulding Exempted Village Schools Board of Education welcomed a new administrative official to the district.
An initial contract was approved with Jacob Thiel as treasurer from April 10-July 31. Since the regular contract for the position begins on Aug. 1, the board approved a second contract for him from Aug. 1-July 31, 2026.
He replaces Kim Sprague who had served the school district as treasurer for 5 1/2 years. She took a position as finance director for the City of Defiance in January.
The interim treasurer, Shelly Reiff, will continue to serve in that position until April 7. She will then serve as a fiscal consultant to the district until Dec. 31 on an hourly basis.
Her contract on these terms was approved Tuesday.
In another matter, Superintendent Ken Amstutz reported on the latest NEOLA policy updates.
“Most of these are changes because of law,” said Amstutz. “A lot of them come down to making sure that the policies are gender-sensitive and making sure they are semantically correct — which is the biggest part of what NEOLA is trying to do. ... I would like the board to approve them in April if you can. If not, they can be approved in May. ... Most of them are short with minor changes or minor adjustments.”
Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. students will present the play “Footloose.”
“I am sure the play will be very good,” he added. “They have been working very hard, and I encourage you to go.”
Athletic Director Tyler Arend introduced winter sports teams and athletes from boys basketball, girls basketball, wrestling and cheerleading.
“Spring sports get underway officially this Saturday, with that being the first day that we can have games,” said Arend. “Hopefully the weather cooperates. You can see our schedules on the school website and pocket schedules should be on the way.”
Too, he added: “We hosted three successful OHSA tournaments ... D-IV girls sectional, D-II boys sectional and D-II girls district. Whenever we host those we have a good time and everybody gives us positive comments about our facilities and how we run things. So just a testament to our school. Thanks to everyone who helped.”
As far as updates, Arend said new scoreboards will be installed in the junior high gym. He also said Dangler Excavating had redone the shot put and long jump areas.”
In other news, the board:
• approved several one-year limited contracts as presented.
• approved, as part of annual updates, the amounts and rates of tax levies from the auditor’s office as presented.
• heard from Amstutz that the Vantage All Boards dinner is set for April 13 and he asked for board members to RSVP to the board office.
• heard form Arend that sports physicals are scheduled on May 23 through the Paulding County Hospital and are $15 each.
• entered executive session to consider employment and compensation of public employees and officials.
