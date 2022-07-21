Defiance and Perry counties are the only two chosen for a pilot program to introduce new casework software to all the developmental disability offices in Ohio’s 88 counties.
Pat Uhlenhake, director of community services for the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DCBDD), said her team has been using the system for input of case notes for care plans. This project was started in an effort to get the entire state on an integrated system used by all 88 counties.
Uhlenhake reported that program implementation is in full swing right now.
“This is a system that we have been using and we are familiar with it,” Uhlenhake said. “With it we can make case notes, incident reports and individual service plans (ISP). Family support services can use it for its reports, the school can use it for reports and plans if they choose to, and the early intervention office can use it for their work.”
She said that the software system is quite versatile and will help not only integrate across the state, but will allow multiple reports to be generated to help with many facets of the work by the DCBDD.
“We are working through the challenges, and it can take up to 15 hours to input all of the data for an individual,” said Uhlenhake. “After the initial input new updates won’t take as long — it’s just the initial onboarding of all of the info that is taking so much time.”
Superintendent Heidi Hull reported that the Defiance County commissioners had accepted the change to the current levy from a six-year renewal to continuing levy that the board had voted on at the June meeting. It is slated to be on the Nov. 8 ballot for all Defiance County voters to decide.
Preparations for the new school year are well underway with new signage up on the facade of the building and playground upgrades ongoing. Both Principal Travis Hammer and Public Relations Director Jenna Peper reported on the upgrades.
“As you saw when you came in the new signs are up outside,” said Peper. “We expect the signage inside the building to start this week or next week. Everything will look more uniform throughout the building.”
The new signage inside the building will be compliant with ADA standards so as to make the facility more accessible. The DCBDD will have to wait until this fall on its digital sign currently on order.
“The crew is currently working on our playground,” reported Hammer. “They have completed part of the foundation for the playground and expect to finish up this week.”
Hammer also reported that the new security system that includes individual fobs for teachers and administration is also in process.
“We have had a few hang ups with the doors, but we expect to get those problems fixed quickly,” said Hammer. “Then we can get keys to the fire department and police, as well as the staff.”
The board also discussed the establishment of a donor advised fund to be administered through the Defiance Area Foundation. With many options and stipulations available discussion open about what would be suitable for the board. No decisions were made at this time.
In other news, the board:
• accepted the resignation of Bret Mack, business manager.
• recognized Emmi Johnson as temporary business manager working through NOWAC.
• approved the hiring of new staff: Grace Zachrich, instructor; Nicole Rohlf, instructor; Carrie Sheets, instructor assistant; Stephanie Ellerbrock, instructor assistant; and Katie Freese, occupational therapist for early intervention office and the school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.