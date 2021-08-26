New equipment has been added to the K-2 playground at Defiance Elementary School (DES), thanks to the efforts of many.
Last spring, Tisha Rau Tingle approached DES K-2 principal Deanne Held about using funds that remained from the installation of a zip line at DES ($2,500), on more equipment for the K-2 playground.
Renee Wank, K-2 school counselor at DES, worked with sisters Natalie (now a sixth grader at Defiance Middle School) and Naomi Kost (now a second grader at DES) at the end of school last year to research items that would be age appropriate, and within budget.
“The girls quickly learned it is expensive to buy equipment, but we were all shocked at the cost to ship items,” said Wank. “Mr. Tingle even donated his time and picked up a few items so we would not have to pay shipping.”
In addition to the $2,500 from the zip line, Wank reached out to the Defiance Police Officers Association (DPOA) for a donation to help cover the cost of equipment and shipping. DPOA donated $1,200, which combined with the $2,500, covered the costs of the new equipment that has been added.
“It was nice we could use money left over for the zip line,” said Natalie, now a sixth-grade at Defiance Middle School. “With that money, and the money from the police department, we got two balance beams, over-under poles and a spacedome climber.”
Said Naomi: “The wavy balance beam is my favorite.”
Mark Janowiecki, the new school resource officer at DES and union board treasurer of the DPOA, was pleased the organization could help.
“It’s what we do,” began Janowiecki, “we love giving back and we’re glad to be a part of kids having fun at school and getting enjoyment out of the new equipment.”
Wank went on to explain the PTO helped with ordering the items, as well as a plaque that has been placed on one of the balance beams noting the donations. In addition, the maintenance staff at DES donated the cement, and installed the items before the start of school on Aug. 18.
A grant from the Women’s Giving Circle two years ago led to activity trails being painted at DES this year (pushed back to COVID), while fifth graders involved with Youth Engaged Leadership and Philanthropy under Defiance Area Foundation (YELP), painted sidewalks at the school.
“The whole project was able to happen because of the generosity of the community,” said Wank.
