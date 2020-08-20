New Paulding teachers

New teachers for the 2020-21 school year at Paulding Exempted Village Schools include top row, from left: Amy Ludwig, alternative school intervention specialist; Breanna Richards, Paulding Elementary fifth grade; Brooklyn Miller, Paulding Middle School English/language arts; and Corey Davis, Paulding High School intervention specialist. Bottom row, from left: Doug Avery, Oakwood Elementary fifth/sixth grade; Holly Tropp, Paulding Elementary intervention specialist; Jacob Hood, Paulding Middle School intervention specialist; and Kastin Kelly, Paulding Elementary preschool long-term substitute.

 Photos courtesy of Paulding Exempted Village Schools

