New teachers for the 2020-21 school year at Paulding Exempted Village Schools include top row, from left: Amy Ludwig, alternative school intervention specialist; Breanna Richards, Paulding Elementary fifth grade; Brooklyn Miller, Paulding Middle School English/language arts; and Corey Davis, Paulding High School intervention specialist. Bottom row, from left: Doug Avery, Oakwood Elementary fifth/sixth grade; Holly Tropp, Paulding Elementary intervention specialist; Jacob Hood, Paulding Middle School intervention specialist; and Kastin Kelly, Paulding Elementary preschool long-term substitute.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.