SHERWOOD — A new policy is in place at Central Local Schools if you want to participate in a board meeting.
Superintendent Steve Arnold said on Monday night after the district’s board of education meeting that a change has been implemented. “Those who wish to participate in the board meet by speaking must contact my office by noon on the day of the meeting to sign up,” he said. Also, at the time of sign up, the individual must generally state the topic s/he wishes to address.
On the recommendation of Arnold, the board approved the hiring of assistant football coach, Jonathan McCord as the new football coach. Having served as defensive coordinator last year and seeing his abilities, the athletics department put his name forward to head the team.
Asked about his background, Arnold said, “McCord is an Ayersville grad who serves as a probation officer in Defiance County. We feel he is ready to head our football team.”
Some students were also on hand at the meeting to be recognized. Morgan Mavis who won the Defiance County Spelling Bee and finishing runner-up in the Fairview Middle School Spelling Bee was commended by the board. Chloe Northrup who had won the Fairview Middle School Spelling Bee, Abigail Dixon who won the Fairview Elementary Spelling Bee and Brylee Thome who was runner-up in the Fairview Elementary Spelling Bee were also recognized.
Art teacher Sarah Friess was present to showcase some art work by Andrea Macsay a senior at Fairview High School.
In other news, the board also:
• accepted the resignation of teacher, Phillip Mauro, effective March 1, 2022.
• accepted the retirement of elementary teacher, Katrina Tonneas, effective May 31, 2022.
• approved substitute teachers under the temporary non-degree licensure, effective Jan. 11, 2022: Deborah Brubaker, Bryan; Shanna Collins, Montpelier; Victoria Crites, Ney; Bryan Lucas, Sherwood; Jennifer Volz, Ney.
• employed on one-year limited contract: Lori Leichty, Sherwood, assistant cook; Barton Schwarzbek, Defiance, bus driver.
• approved maternity leave for Molly Nussbaum beginning April 25, 2022 through the end of 2021-22 school year.
• employed Megan Gearhart as after school tutor at $40/hour using ESSER III funds, effective until the end of school year.
• adjusted the Mother-Daughter Tea event on March 27, 2022.
• approved one-year supplemental contracts for 2021-22 school year: John Echelbarger, ass’t. varsity track & field; Mackenzie Melnik, 6-12 related arts department head; Emily Heck, 6-12 special education/intervention department head.
• approved one-year supplemental contract for 2022-23 school year for Jonathan McCord, head football.
• accepted donations: Cuffle Holdings, $45 to the general fund for newspaper; Ohio FFA, $61 to the FFA fund; Bill’s Locker Room, $68 to the football fund; Bill’s Locker Room, $56 to the girls basketball fund; Fairview Fund, $300 to the general fund for mini grant.
At the end of the meeting, the board met in executive session for the discussion of property purchase or sale but not action was taken. When it returned to regular session, the board adjourned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.