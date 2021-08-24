A new high school principal, teachers, and other support staff were introduced during a recent meeting of the Northeastern Local Schools board of education. They are, front row, from left: Chelsea Green, elementary music teacher; Megan Wiles, grade two teacher; Kayla Rethmel, grade two teacher; Allie Baden, middle school paraprofessional; Reid Anders, grade six teacher; and Eric Engel, high school math teacher. Back row, from left: Morgan Porter, grade three teacher; Brooklyn Miller, high school English language arts teacher; Lisa Mueller, elementary paraprofessional; Jennifer Brubaker, elementary paraprofessional; Kathleen Cooper, elementary school paraprofessional; Timo Acker, high school German teacher; Alex Nafziger, high school principal. Not pictured is Renee Flory, elementary paraprofessional.
