New NACS staff

Napoleon Area City Schools have welcomed nine new staff for the 2021-22 school year. New staff include, front row, from left: Megan Burill, intervention specialist; Shawna Maassel, music teacher; Rebecca Stover, business/computer teacher; Megan Gerken, counselor; Alexis Weidenhamer, preschool teacher; and Tammy Biddix, intervention specialist. Not pictured is Katy Richards, secretary.

 Photo courtesy of Napoleon Area City Schools

