LIBERTY CENTER — A new middle school principal was hired by the Liberty Center Local Board of Education during its regular meeting Monday. The board also heard project updates and handled several boilerplate measures.
Superintendent Richie Peters also shared an update on school reopening in the fall, as districts await guidance from Gov. Mike DeWine, which is expected on Thursday. (see related story, A5).
Hired as Liberty Center Middle School principal was Greg Radwan, who has served as dean of student success and athletic director, as well as a classroom teacher, at L. Hollingworth School in Toledo since 2013. He earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Gannon University in Erie, Pa., in 2010, and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Concordia University of Chicago in 2019. He also has experience coaching high school baseball.
Radwan, who earned his principal certificate in 2019, was approved for a two-year, 220-day contract, effective Aug. 1, 2020-July 31, 2022, and approved for up to five additional days in the building. He replaces Nick Mariano, who resigned in May after three years with the district.
“We had 35 applicants for the position, and we met with eight during the first round of interviews,” stated Peters. “After the first round of interviews, we interviewed two final candidates, and that’s when we made an offer to Greg, and he accepted. What set Greg apart from the get-go was he brought a lot of energy, we liked his experience in leadership positions from teaching, coaching and being a dean of students/athletic director.
“When you hire an administrator, you’re looking for a strong leader, and Greg was able to convey his willingness to build relationships and collaborate with the staff, and help move the (middle school) building and district forward,” continued Peters. “We’re really pleased to have someone of Greg’s caliber and character join us here at Liberty Center, especially during these uncertain times.”
In his report, Peters gave an update on the solar array project and the restroom/concession stand project taking place at Rex Lingruen Stadium.
Peters shared that workers from Toledo Edison did a field test on the solar array, which covers two acres of property in the district and is located on a flood plain. The array was constructed so that water won’t be able to damage the field.
“The field test was done about three weeks ago, and they found an issue that needs troubleshooting concerning if the power to the school were to go out,” said Peters. “The relay system on the array is not quite what it needs to be, so we should know in the next week or so what needs to be done to get that fixed. We’re hoping in the next couple of weeks the field will be up and running, and we start realizing those savings (68% of electric costs).”
Construction of the 2,100-square-foot restroom/concession facility at the stadium is progressing well, with Peters explaining it should be under roof soon.
“The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-August before the football season, and is scheduled to be under roof (today),” said Peters. “Once the roof is up, there should be no obstacle for that to be completed on time. We’re hoping for a fall sports season so we can utilize that facility.”
In other business, the board:
• approved Ashley Chapa, intervention specialist to provide virtual extended-school year services for a student for a maximum of five hours per week, for six to eight weeks, payable at the LCCTA tutor rate; Andrea Dennie, a one-year limited contract as an intervention specialist for 2020-21; and advanced Pam Righi, guidance counselor, to the masters +30 column, effective for 2020-21.
• okayed an addendum to the administrator contracts of Allison Postl, elementary principal, and Kaleb Pohlman, dean of student activities, through July 31, 2024.
• okayed fiscal year 2021 temporary appropriations; and new fund and special cost center, appropriation modifications and amended certificate increases.
• renewed the annual property, fleet and liability insurance policies with SORSA, Frost Insurance Agency, at a premium of $76,868.
• voted to close the SADD Fund and move the cash balance of $549.11 to merge it with the Stand for Silent Fund.
• approved memorandum of understandings (MOU) with the LCCTA and OAPSE Local 414 to move the Jan. 1, 2021, payroll date to Jan. 4, 2021; and a MOU with the LCCTA to modify the evaluation procedures for bargaining members for 2019-20.
• okayed a one-year administrative salary schedule for 2020-21.
• approved the following cafeteria prices for 2020-21: lunch grades K-8, $3; lunch grades 9-12, $3.10; lunch PK-12 reduced, 40 cents; milk all grades, 50 cents; lunch adult, $3.55; breakfast PK-12, $1.25; breakfast PK-12 reduced, no charge; breakfast adult, $1.25.
• voted for the middle school and high school fee list for 2020-21; and approved elementary fees for grade K-3 at $50 per student, and grade 4 at $55, which allows students to keep their recorder from music class.
• okayed a contract with Northern Buckeye Education Council for fiscal support services, as needed for 2021 at a rate of $45 per hour, up to 40 hours per week. Any time over 40 hours will be charged at $67.50 per hour, and the district will be invoiced for mileage as applicable.
• ratified an agreement with the NwOESC to provide extended year services during June-July for approximately 12 hours of speech therapy at $60 per hour, and eight hours of occupational therapy at $66 per hour.
• voted for an agreement with the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training & Rehabilitation Center from July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021, at a cost of $44 per student, per day.
• okayed the NwOESC mentor program agreement for 2020-21.
• approved the following donations: $4,142 from the Liberty Center Athletic Boosters for softball field resurfacing; $1,139.71 from KK Collision for softball pants; $212 from Kern Delta Holdings for mileage and labor to repair an ice machine; $175 from Zeb Orr for temporal scanner thermometers for the athletic department; and $110.25 from Foertmeyer Northwest for student meals.
