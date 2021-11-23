HOLGATE — A new board member was sworn in at Holgate School Board’s meeting on Monday evening.
Jeannie Wagner took her seat at the board’s table after she was formally appointed at the beginning of the meeting on Monday. Wagner fills the unexpired term of Adam Eis, who left the school district recently. As recently reported, Eis had moved out of the district, but also faces felony charges after his indictment in January in an incident that did not involve Holgate schools.
Wagner, a licensed social worker and parent of children who attend Holgate schools, has lived in the district for 28 years. She said recently that she is looking forward to her new role on the board. “Being a social worker, it’s always important for me to make a difference. Serving on the school board is one way for me to do that.”
About her new role, Wagner said she has much to learn but is up for the challenge.
Superintendent Kelly Meyers, expressed her thanks for all the people who submitted to the process of interviewing for the vacant position and said that they were all good candidates.
Acceptance of a resolution that is in line with Senate Bill 1 (SB 1) and presentations by the cross country teams and the Holgate FFA were also on tap Monday.
Because of the COVID pandemic, the state is experiencing difficulties in finding enough qualified individuals to be substitute teachers. The Ohio General Assembly passed SB 1 in an effort to relax those qualifications and allow schools some flexibility.
On Monday, Holgate’s board adopted a resolution based on the assembly’s bill. This resolution authorizes the employment of substitute teachers in the district on an “as-needed” basis even if the individual does not hold a post-secondary degree. This means that individuals who do not have a bachelor’s degree may be considered for the position.
According to the resolution the individual who applies for a substitute teacher must be “of good moral character,” must complete any other “applicable requirements and procedures, including successful completion of a criminal background check,” and have a “valid non-renewable temporary substitute teaching license issued by the Ohio Department of Education”.
Holgate’s resolution makes clear, as does SB 1, that this measure is a temporary one that the board is granted authority to use through June 30, 2022.
Concerning the board’s action, Meyers said, “Having local criteria and the flexibility to employ individuals who we believe will serve as appropriate substitutes in the classroom could be a huge help in the midst of the shortages we’ve experienced.”
She added, “Even if we only have a handful of additional people, it makes a difference, as long as they are competent and mature enough to interact appropriately and accept the responsibility that goes with being in a classroom in a supervisory role.”
Celebration of the boys’ cross country team’s fifth-place finish in the state was another highlight of the meeting.
According to Richard Finley, the athletic director at Holgate, since 2018, this is the fourth league championship for the boys varsity cross country. In that same time frame, the boys cross country is also a three-time district winner, two-time regional runner up and three-time state qualifier.
Additionally, the girls cross country is BBC runner up, district winner, two-time regional qualifier and Elisabeth Willett is an individual state qualifier.
One of the strengths of the Holgate cross country is its retention from year to year, starting before high school. The junior high boys and girls also have their reasons to celebrate as BBC champs and BBC runner up, respectively.
The cross country teams and their coach, Brad Hurst and assistant coach, Kevin Fritz were present at the meeting to celebrate all of these accomplishments.
Speaking about the success of the team, the superintendent said, “We’re extremely proud of the accomplishments of our athletes and coaches, and the tradition of success that they have established for the program. From the mini-tiger running club through the varsity level, we have a consistent display of investment in this sport.”
About their success Meyers said, “...it takes the tireless effort and support of a lot of people — coaches, parents, students and community. To consistently perform at such high levels is no small feat. They are great ambassadors for our school and community! They deserve our utmost respect and congratulations!”
The Holgate FFA also made a presentation about their recent trip to the national convention. In attendance with the students was Dan Buchhop, their advisor.
In other news, the board:
• accepted retirement of Darlene Wolf, teacher for 36 1/2 years in the district, effective May 31, 2022; and Catherine Buchholz, teacher for 37 years in the district, effective at the end of the current school year.
• accepted the resignation of Heather Finley as varsity volleyball coach, effective Nov. 11.
• approved Spencer Root as credentialed OTES/OSCES evaluator.
• approved Gavyn Kupfersmith as boys basketball volunteer for 2021-22 school year.
• approved the agreement with Holgate Lumber Company for snow removal — a contract that runs from Nov. 12, 2021-Apr. 30, 2022.
• accepted the treasurer’s five-year forecast for fiscal years 2022-2026.
