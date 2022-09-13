WAUSEON — A new name was added to the school board here due to a resignation in August.
Stacie Radabaugh, former president of Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Board of Education, resigned in August because she had moved out of state. The new treasurer for the district, John Kahman administered the oath of office to Alice Allen, during Friday’s meeting as the newest member on the board.
Allen fills the unexpired term of Radabaugh.
The board also voted on a new president and vice president, landing on Amy Fisher for the top seat and Larry Fruth for vice president.
High School Principal Keith Leatherman also led a presentation on the College Credit Plus program. The Ohio program allows college-ready students from 7-12 grades to earn college credits before graduation, according to his presentation. With the program students can opt to earn high school and college credits, or just college credit alone.
Leatherman’s presentation outlined the financial responsibilities to the student as well as to the school. He also showed which classes would be offered at Wauseon schools through the program.
In other news, the board:
• discussed energy savings in the district.
• approved the following donations: goggles for science classes and 24 bottles of hand sanitizer from Becky Flores, The Bargain Bin; $1,000 for the food pantry from Greg and Sherry Suon charitable fund; a cable crossover weight machine (valued at $6,536) from the Tomahawk Wrestling Club; $250 from Threads of Love ministry; $1,000 from Wauseon Machine to the Wauseon Machine Scholarship Fund; $250 for the food pantry from Lowell and Linda Richer; food items for the food pantry plus six $100 Chief gift cards from the Knights of Columbus; miscellaneous school supplies for the elementary school from Howard Hannah Real Estate; and school supplies (valued at $500) for the elementary school from Wauseon Walmart.
• approved several one-year, certificated and supplemental contracts.
• granted parental leave to Brittany Webster, effective Oct. 26-Nov. 7; and Erin Cheesbro, July 1-Dec. 31.
• approved early completion of high school studies and inclusion in the 2023 graduation ceremony for Madisyn Robinson and Samuel Smith Jr.
