CONTINENTAL — Updates to new a heating and air system at the schools here has entered a new phase.
Superintendent Danny Kissell reported at Continental Local Schools Board of Education meeting Tuesday that the new HVAC has entered phase II.
“The current system we have is about 25 years old,” Kissell said. “It is running on an older computer system and the first phase was to update that computer system. Phase II involves putting controls in each of the classrooms.”
Kissell said that the school is working with Trane U.S., Inc., a regional company from Toledo. The district is working through a national co-op system that hired the Toledo company.
The necessary upgrades are expected to cost $430,400, according to Kissell.
As with all of Ohio school boards, this month is set aside for both recognition of the board members and their work as well as organization for the year.
First order of business for the organizational meeting was to elect new officers.
Dean Bidlack and Robin Etter were elected president and vice president, respectively. Board Member Lynn Smith was appointed as legislative liaison and Brian Donaldson was named the student achievement liaison.
The board also decided to hold the monthly meetings on the third Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m.
Other formalities were approved such as authorization of Kissell and Treasurer Larry Kaiser to do business for the district.
In other news, the board:
• recognized students of the month who attended the meeting: first grade Jaxon Morgan; third grade, Lily Ordway; and senior, Madison Rayle.
• heard a report from Elementary Principal Tracy Potts that kindergarten registration for 2023-34 has started with about 45-50 students at present.
• heard a report from Junior/High School Principal Tim Eding. Approximately 150 students will attend an outing in Findlay at The Cube for ice skating, Jan 20 while the homecoming dance is scheduled from 7-10 p.m. on Jan. 27 and sophomore visitation day at Vantage Vocational School is Feb. 3.
