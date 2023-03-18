HOLGATE — A new superintendent will take the reins of this school district soon, and she is not a stranger to Henry County.
Henry County native Jessica Schuette, the current principal of Crestview Elementary School in Van Wert County, will return to begin her new job as the superintendent of Holgate Local Schools officially on Aug. 1.
Her parents have been role models for the new superintendent, she said. They taught her a strong work ethic and perseverance.
“My parents taught my siblings and me the importance of hard work, goal-setting and perseverance,” said Schuette. “(They) lived by example and modeled this on a daily basis. They supported my dreams and aspirations and did everything they could to ensure I obtained my goals. ... Most importantly, they taught me right from wrong, how to be a good person and (they) were there to pick me up when I made mistakes along the way ... .”
Schuette said that her father and father-in-law were graduates of Holgate, but her mom graduated from Napoleon and her mother-in-law from Patrick Henry.
“We are deeply rooted in Henry County. ... I look forward to coming back home to instill that pride and community in our future graduates. I have many fond memories growing up in Holgate ... .”
Aug. 1 is the official date of her two-year contract, but the district offered Schuette additional days to work as a consultant so that she can work with the transition team. She can work alongside Kelly Meyers, the current superintendent.
Schuette commented on the foundation Meyers had laid while sharing her own vision.
“Kelly Meyers has done a fantastic job leading the district,” she added. “I plan to build upon the great work that is already being accomplished. My top priorities are maintaining school safety, having a clear vision for continuous growth, building upon the district’s academic foundation, preparing students for their career aspirations, fostering authentic relationships with all stakeholders and increasing community partnerships. I look forward to getting started and assessing the needs of the district so I can have a clear vision moving forward for continuous growth.”
An educator at heart, Schuette has served in what she calls “high achieving school districts.” She feels she has been surrounded by educators and mentors who have shaped her into a person ready to step into her first role as superintendent.
“I work with educators who believe in me and push me to be the best educator/leader that I can be,” Schuette added. “They set high expectations and provide support so I experience success. My passion is now to pay it forward and empower, and mentor others to lead in their current role as well as any role they aspire to move into.”
Schuette has lived out her passion for education as a general education, intervention specialist and Title I reading specialist at Wauseon. There she taught first through fourth grades and seventh grade.
For the past five years she had served in a different role, as elementary principal in the Crestview school district.
The latter role has given her a taste of administration and helped her to see the many hats she will have to wear as a rural administrator. As superintendent, Schuette plans to work with others to make sure that education and empowerment of students are at the forefront of her goals.
“As superintendent, I will collaboratively develop a shared vision with the community, staff and students built upon high standards of learning and continuous growth,” she said. “My main purpose as an educational leader is to motivate and empower staff, students and colleagues. ... I believe that a quality education grows from a positive school environment. ... In education, each day we are given the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of students. That is what motivates me to continue to do the challenging work I do on a daily basis.”
To Holgate Schuette brings a master’s degree in brain-based teaching — an area that was cutting edge when she went through the program.
“...This program changed the way I instructed students and provided me with the knowledge that I needed to educate the whole child,” she explained. “... This is an area in which I have always been interested and will continue to research it as new information becomes available. This allows me to provide educators with evidence-based practices for meeting the ever-changing needs of our students. When students are taught utilizing brain-based practices, they experience success in the classroom which increases achievement and confidence.”
Married with two children living at home, she said that her husband will continue to work in his field. The family intends for the children to attend Holgate Schools.
“My son, Kyden is in third grade and my daughter, Kinsley is in fifth grade,” Schuette said. “We are searching for a house within the district. Our plan is for our children to attend Holgate. ... My husband understands my passion for the profession and has always been supportive of my career aspirations. He loves his role as a senior financial analyst at Central Insurance and plans to continue his employment there.”
In her opinion the biggest challenge in education today is “meeting the ever-changing needs of students in today’s society.” Those challenges can be met by educators while keeping relationships at the center, she said.
“It takes a village to raise a child and various resources and community partnerships to meet the needs of the whole child,” Schuette added. “As educators, it is our responsibility to serve our students by continually looking for new solutions to today’s ever-changing challenges. This is accomplished through collaboration, data-driven decision-making and careful planning of effective school programming, policies and procedures all while building relationships with all stakeholders.”
Schuette is excited about her new journey in Henry County.
“Holgate is an extremely supportive community filled with pride and tradition,” she added.
“I look forward to coming back home to instill that pride and community in our future graduates.”
