New Heights Educational Group (NHEG) has earned the prestigious gold status and a bronze status in the Golden Bridge Awards. The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program encompasses the best in organizational performance, innovations, products and services, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, innovations, best deployments, product management, public relations, marketing, corporate communications, international business, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.
Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations, including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.
Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Oct. 28 during the annual Red Carpet SVUS Awards ceremony.
The New Heights Educational Group was started in northwest Ohio as an educational resource and literacy center in June 2006. Pamela Clark, executive director/founder; Margaret Spangler, co-founder/board member; and Pat Carr, who came up with the organization’s name, were all part of the initial meeting. Since then, many volunteers have helped build the organization, which garnered national and international fame with previous awards and honors. This is the second win it has had with the Golden Bridge Awards.
“It’s an honor to be named a winner,” said Clark. “The recognition and support mean the world to all of us at NHEG. Thank you Golden Bridge Awards for this esteemed recognition. Our volunteers share my vision of creating support for all families looking for educational support. Without their work there would be no NHEG. I’ve always felt that NHEG is the people’s organization and not just mine. These awards are a testament to The New Heights Educational Group’s work and mission.
More than 160 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2019 Golden Bridge Awards finalists and winners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.