Recently, a local education organization received two awards for leadership.
In the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, New Heights Educational Group (NHEG) was awarded silver in the “Best Use of Thought Leadership in Customer Service” category and bronze in the “Best Use of Thought Leadership in Business Development” category.
These awards honor customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals.
More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry in 51 nations were considered in this year’s competition and winners were determined by the averaging of scores.
Pamela Clark, Executive Director of NHEG, stated, “we are proud of our team of volunteers that work so hard to bring opportunities to families in need. We are honored by these awards.”
Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.
