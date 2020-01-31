New Heights Educational Group (NHEG) was named a finalist recently in the award for ethics in sales category in the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
The honors are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world’s leading business awards shows, including the prestigious International Business Awards and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers.
The gold, silver and bronze Stevie placements from among the finalists will be announced during a gala banquet on Feb. 28 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nev. More than 600 professionals are expected to attend.
More than 2,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, hailing from 48 nations, were evaluated in this year’s competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide, working in seven specialized judging committees.
Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services and solution providers.
Pamela Clark, NHEG executive director, stated, “NHEG takes great pride in caring for people, and being kind is at the forefront of all of our services. To be recognized for that care and our kindness is a great honor, and I’m sure all of our volunteers will be happy to share in that pride.”
