New Heights Educational Group (NHEG) has announced the expansion of its 12+year partnership with izzit.org

izzit.org believes that education can enhance the power of individuals to solve problems for themselves, their families, communities, and society at large.

izzit.org is an educational initiative of the Free to Choose Network, a 501©(3) not-for-profit producer of television documentaries.

Pamela Clark, executive director of NHEG, stated, “We have been partners with izzit.org for many years. We will now share access to their educational videos, courses, teachable moments, tools, ebooks and more on the following webpage. All of these are free to implement. We value what izzit.org offers and are proud of our partnership with them. Our partnership is another way that we can offer free educational options to parents and families.”

