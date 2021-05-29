New Heights Educational Group (NHEG) has partnered with a national camp that offers learning in STEM classes.
The camp is offered as an online crime scene investigation camp (CSI), taught by current and former detectives. This one-week class offers hands-on activities to learn what it takes to become a crime scene investigator.
Students will learn to solve a missing persons case, create and examine blood splatter patterns, recover and lift fingerprints and classify them, analyze handwriting, operate a chromatography lab, make a magnifying glass and extract DNA.
The STEM camp is designed for students in grades 6-12 with an interest in law enforcement, science, and forensics.
There is plenty of one-on-one guidance and mentorship from experienced professionals that you can utilize to build your STEM skills and connections needed to succeed in this field. Plus, all students in the virtual camp will receive a CSI lab kit.
Visit NationalCSIcamp.org/virtual-class/ to register. Registration closes 10 days before the class in order to ship the CSI lab kit on time.
