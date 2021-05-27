The Student Leadership Council (SLC) and Student Advisory Group (SAG) of the New Heights Educational Group Inc. had its April meeting on April 24.
The meeting introduced new members of the council and there were several changes in the leadership positions of the SLC. Some positions remain open, to be filled by other SLC members.
SLC members are: Caroline Chen, president; Alina Sheikh, vice president; Rhone-Ann Huang, treasurer; Doyoon Kim, news reporter; Anagha Sridharan, historian; Marian Quodoos; Israa Hammond; Valeria Gamez; Samrithaa Balakrishnan; Tara Khurana; Yichen Liu; Dannah Altiti; Diamond Kuykendall; Charlotte Picardo, SAG- International Student, Educational Writer; Michelle Alwin, SLC — International Student; Diya Sharma, SLC — International Student; Ashmeet Kaur, SLC — International Student.
Individual student growth learning projects are the focus of the council members at present. SLC members continue working on various non-profit projects, new initiatives, tutoring and blogs. For more information about New Heights, contact http://www.NewHeightsEducation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.